Digital Product Owner - Document Management
2025-09-04
What you will do
The Global Headquarters for Volvo Financial Services is seeking a Digital Product Owner for the Enabling Document Management area of VFS Digital and IT.
As a Digital Product Owner (DPO), you will play a pivotal role in shaping the user experience and continuous evolution of our digital products. Working closely with Digital Product Managers (DPMs), solution engineers, UX designers, data analysts, and stakeholders, you will take ownership of your product area, translating the product vision into actionable deliverables and ensuring alignment with the broader product strategy.
• You will be an integral member of a stable, cross-functional team, managing the product backlog, driving prioritization, and leading value-driven delivery.
• Collaborate with the stable team to create detailed product specifications, including user stories with acceptance criteria, ensuring clarity of intent and alignment on expected outcomes.
• Lead product discovery for assigned capabilities, working in close partnership with the DPM, engineers, and analysts to gather requirements, shape solution designs, and define scope.
• Assist the Digital Product Manager in organizing and maintaining the product development backlog, ensuring priorities are clear and aligned with business strategy.
• Champion the product vision, communicating it effectively to stakeholders and guiding the stable team to deliver value-driven enhancements.
• Ensure effective analytics, tracking, and data collection mechanisms are embedded within the product to understand user behavior, evaluate performance, and measure business impact.
• Provide ongoing product support to the stable team, removing blockers and enabling timely delivery.
• Collaborate cross-functionally with teams across Volvo Financial Services (VFS) and the broader Volvo Group to ensure seamless delivery and adoption of solutions.
• Coordinate dependencies and interactions with other stable teams to drive holistic product outcomes.
• Lead the team's capacity planning and competency development, ensuring readiness to meet both short-term delivery goals and long-term capability needs.
• Monitor live product performance, identifying areas for improvement and ensuring consistency with the intended user experience.
• Engage proactively with stakeholders across departments and geographies to align priorities and share progress.
• Ensure all digital solutions meet legal, compliance, and security standards, including internal audit requirements and adherence to agreed SLAs (Service Level Agreements).
Your future team
You will report directly to the Director, Digital Delivery Area Enabling. Digital and IT is the engine of the VFS business, and we continue our strategic journey to further improve performance and to deliver the best customer experience in the industry. In this exciting environment, we are focused on Digital Innovation to meet the demands of our customers in an increasingly digitalized world.
Who are you?
Qualifications likely required to be successful in this role include:
• Bachelor's or Master's degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, or related fields.
• Proven experience in managing Document Management Systems (DMS) and e-Signing platforms (e.g. DocuSign, Adobe Sign, IBM FileNet, SharePoint, or equivalent).
• Preferred hands-on experience with:
o IBM On-Demand solutions (IBM Content Manager OnDemand)
o Microsoft Stack (e.g. SharePoint, Office 365, Power Automate, Azure Active Directory)
o Microsoft Azure services (e.g. Azure Logic Apps, Azure Integration Services, Azure Key Vault)
• Deep understanding of cloud-based SaaS architectures, integrations, and APIs.
• Familiarity with compliance and legal frameworks related to digital document handling and electronic signatures (e.g., eIDAS, ESIGN Act, GDPR).
• Solid knowledge of enterprise integration techniques (e.g., REST APIs, SSO, SAML, OAuth2).
• Experience designing, developing, and managing enterprise-grade solutions across hybrid environments.
• Skilled in creating and managing solution roadmaps, architecture blueprints, and system lifecycle documentation.
• Capable of translating business requirements into functional and technical solutions.
• Familiarity with Agile methodologies, DevOps, and ITIL practices.
• Strong project management skills with experience leading cross-functional teams (developers, architects, QA, etc.).
• Excellent stakeholder communication and vendor management skills.
• Ability to drive collaboration between IT, legal, security, and business teams.
• Relevant certifications are highly desirable:
• IBM Certified Specialist (e.g., IBM Content Manager OnDemand)
• Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
• ITIL Foundation or higher
• Strong analytical and troubleshooting skills.
• Fluency in English (spoken and written)
