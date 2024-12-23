Digital Product Manager
2024-12-23
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Volvo Group has set clear ambitions for 2030 including to be 100% fossil-free, safe, and more productive. Additionally, we aim to have a 50/50 revenue split between physical products and services.
Within Vehicle Software Factory, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. We value continuous learning and improvement and embrace change to stay ahead. We have an environment where ideas, thoughts, and opinions are openly shared and our mission is to provide the most efficient development toolchain in the automotive business, empowering our Software Developers at Volvo Group Trucks Technology to accelerate innovation and bring products to market faster than our competitors.
What you will do
As the Digital Product Manager, you will take ownership of the intersection between business, technology, and user experience. The role requires a solid understanding of technical complexities and the ability to transform them into strategic opportunities that drive value.
You will:
* Own the product vision, strategy, and roadmap for your portfolio of tools, ensuring their evolution aligns with business strategies and operational requirements.
* Collaborate closely with development teams and business stakeholders to design, build, and refine scalable, reliable, and maintainable tools while addressing complex technical challenges.
* Lead the portfolio of tools, balancing critical operational needs with long-term strategic goals, and supporting business owners in developing business cases for improvements or new initiatives.
* Drive global change management efforts, including tool rollouts, user training, and fostering adoption across teams.
* Utilize data-driven insights to prioritize effectively, measure success, and ensure that tools meet business objectives while remaining cutting edge and aligned with industry trends.
* Ensure compliance with all legal, regulatory, and security requirements.
* Foster collaboration across cross-functional teams to solve challenges and deliver value to developers, business stakeholders, and end users.
Your future team consists of highly skilled professionals willing to share their competence and experiences for the sake of the continued development of the Volvo Group. There is a mix of employees and consultants in the team and at present we are 17 people.
Who are you?
We are seeking a highly motivated individual who thrives in the dynamic and technically challenging world of software development. Your ability to understand the technical depth of the tools, coupled with strategic thinking and a user-centric approach, will be critical to your success in this role.
In this role, you will prioritize effectively by deeply understanding customer and business needs while driving progress by transforming ideas into measurable value. Collaboration within cross-functional teams is key, fostering an agile mindset that adapts to evolving requirements. Your technical expertise will help you navigate complexity, ensuring tools stay aligned with business goals.
We believe you want to take your career to the next level by working with amazing people around the world. To achieve our vision and deliver on our commitments, we pair "the will" with "the skill."
In addition, you have:
* University degree in IT, software engineering, or other relevant education.
* Excellent stakeholder management skills.
It is considered a merit if you have experience within the area of embedded solutions, continuous integration, and knowledge in toolchain development.
Ready for the next move?
If you are passionate about developing solutions that drive innovation, quality, performance, and customer value, then you will fit right in as our new, positive, and confident Digital Product Manager. Together we make sure you get both work-life harmony and an exciting career at Volvo Group.
Last application date: January 12th, 2025.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
For information about the recruitment process, please contact Elif Saglik, Talent Acquisition Partner, at elif.saglik@volvo.com
.
Please note that due to the Christmas holidays, no communication will take place before Week 4. We look forward to receiving your application!
