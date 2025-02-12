Digital Meeting Specialist
2025-02-12
Job Description
Are you a multitalented technician with a focus on sound and want to be a part of a technical team creating events & conferences reaching thousands of IKEA colleagues?
At IKEA of Sweden we have an internal technical studio & event team that secure all kinds of events, physical, hybrid & digital. The ambition and production level are high, and we support annually over 150 different productions.
Now we need to expand the team with one full time employee with great service mind, support physical events and conferences as a technician. You will be part of a small but effective team that work close together and are responsible for the technical setup in both conferences & physical, hybrid & digital events.
We have many locations we support, both conference centres with up to 650 seated audience but also digital studios where we produce webcasts all over the world. All located in Älmhult, the heart of IKEA!
In this role you will:
Lead technical planning of events & conferences
Work closely with event & project leaders to fulfil their technical needs
Support as a conference technician - Sound, light, picture
Secure & maintain technical solutions within our locations
Support as a sound engineer & sounds assistant during digital & hybrid events
Qualifications
You have an eagerness to learn and develop in your profession through the needs from the business. You grow with and through your colleagues and in the same way your colleagues will grow through the influences from you. As a team you always have the business and the users' needs in focus with great service and professional delivery. Furthermore, you are:
Service minded & have a "everything is possible" attitude
Self-driven & structured
Prestigious with great willingness to support where it's needed
Experienced from similar role or as a sound engineer/technician
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
(We are firstly looking for a person that fits with IKEA values, the team with a great service mind. Earlier experience and education are secondary.)
Does this sound interesting?
Come and visit us and see how we work, at one of the best companies in the world! IKEA OF Sweden
Additional information
In our organisation, as Event & Conference Technician you will have the title as Digital Meeting Specialist.
In this role you will report to Ola Helgotsson, Service Management Manager. Team leader is Max Ganholt, Streaming Solution Owner. If you have any question about the role, please contact Max at max.ganholt@inter.ikea.com
or Phone: 070-149 17 07 (sms or call).
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter: monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
Recruitment process
This ad was published 12th February and will be open for four weeks. The recruitment is an ongoing process, if we find the right candidate we might close the possibility to apply before. Preferred starting date is during May.
You and your application will go through different steps during this recruitment depending on the result:
First selection based on application, personal letter & experience.
Invitation to a Teams meeting with Max and recruiter - focus on the role, your knowledge and personality.
Visit Älmhult meet the team & see the locations - into detail with the role & work environment.
Teams meeting or visit Älmhult for final interview with manager, HR or recruiter.
Contract & agreement of starting day.
Älmhult is an inspirational working environment, based on creativity and innovation, which gives you the opportunity to work and interact with people from all around the world. This is a place where you can focus on doing what you love. There are no dress codes or closed offices. No day is ever the same. All ideas are welcome. Everyone tries to pitch in when needed, and failures are seen as a way of learning. When you enter our building, we want you to feel that you can inspire billions of people all over the world.
We look forward to receiving your application, in English. Please note that this position is in Älmhult, Sweden. Älmhult has excellent commuting possibilities with hourly trains to Malmö, Lund and Växjö, and an IKEA shuttle bus run back and forth to Helsingborg two times a day.
