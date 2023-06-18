Digital Marketing Manager
Arka Energy AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Arka Energy AB i Stockholm
Company Overview:
We are a leading solar panel installation company dedicated to providing sustainable and affordable renewable energy solutions. Our mission is to accelerate the transition to clean energy by offering top-quality solar panel systems for residential and commercial customers. We believe in the power of solar energy to create a brighter future for our planet and communities.
Job Description:
We are seeking a talented and experienced Marketing Manager to join our dynamic team. As the Marketing Manager, you will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive marketing strategies to increase brand awareness, drive customer engagement, and generate leads for our solar panel installation services. Your role will encompass a wide range of marketing activities, including developing brand guidelines, creating advertisements, overseeing website design, managing promotions, and enhancing our social media presence across platforms such as Facebook and others.
Responsibilities:
Develop and implement strategic marketing plans to achieve company objectives, including increasing brand visibility, lead generation, and customer acquisition.
Create and maintain brand guidelines to ensure consistent and compelling brand representation across all marketing channels.
Design and produce impactful advertisements, both online and offline, to promote our solar panel installation services to target audiences.
Oversee the development and optimization of our company website, ensuring it showcases our offerings effectively and provides an excellent user experience.
Plan and execute promotional campaigns to drive customer engagement and increase sales.
Manage and enhance our presence on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, through engaging content creation, community management, and targeted advertising.
Monitor and analyze marketing performance metrics, making data-driven recommendations for optimization and improvement.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including Sales, Operations, and Product Development, to align marketing initiatives with business goals.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends, market conditions, and competitors' activities to identify new opportunities and ensure our company remains competitive.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business Administration, or a related field. A Master's degree is a plus.
Proven work experience as a Marketing Manager or similar role, preferably in the solar energy or renewable industry.
Demonstrable experience in developing and executing successful marketing campaigns, both online and offline.
Strong knowledge of brand development and management, advertising principles, and website design best practices.
Proficiency in social media platforms, particularly Facebook, and experience leveraging social media for business growth.
Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to craft compelling marketing content and collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
Analytical mindset, with the ability to interpret data, extract insights, and make data-driven decisions.
Strong organizational and project management skills, with the ability to handle multiple priorities and meet deadlines.
How to Apply:
If you are passionate about clean energy and possess the skills and experience to excel in this role, we invite you to submit your application. Please send your resume, along with a cover letter highlighting your relevant achievements and why you believe you are the ideal candidate for this position, to recruitment@arkaenergy.se
. Only qualified candidates will be contacted for an interview.
Join our team and be part of a mission-driven company that is making a positive impact on the environment and communities through solar energy solutions. Together, we can create a brighter, greener future! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-10
By Email
E-post: recruitment@arkaenergy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Arka Energy AB
(org.nr 559320-9223) Jobbnummer
7892199