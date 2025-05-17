Digital Consultant
Digital Consultant - Special Projects & Strategic Initiatives
We are currently seeking a proactive and versatile Digital Consultant to join a high-impact environment focused on driving strategic, cross-functional digital initiatives. In this role, you will lead special projects that sit at the intersection of technology, business, and organizational development.
You will work closely with senior leadership, stakeholders, and various teams to identify key challenges, design innovative solutions, and communicate outcomes that shape the direction of digital transformation efforts. This role also includes responsibility for portfolio and financial management within the Digital & IT department, ensuring that projects are executed efficiently and aligned with business priorities.
Success in this role requires a blend of analytical thinking, structured execution, strategic storytelling, and the ability to navigate and influence across a complex organization.
Key Responsibilities
Lead special projects by identifying critical problems, developing actionable solutions, and delivering clear, data-driven insights.
Translate complex technical and business information into engaging narratives and strategic recommendations for diverse audiences, including executive stakeholders.
Collaborate with leadership teams to support internal strategies and facilitate alignment across departments.
Act as a central coordinator to ensure smooth communication, prioritization, and delivery of key initiatives.
Handle ad-hoc assignments with a proactive mindset, ensuring quality and timeliness in execution.
Design and conduct internal surveys, evaluate findings, and support continuous improvement efforts across the organization.
Manage portfolio and financial aspects of digital projects to ensure value delivery and alignment with strategic goals.
Qualifications & Skills
Master's degree in Business, IT, or a related field.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to influence and engage at all levels of an organization.
Strong organizational and multitasking skills with a structured and detail-oriented mindset.
Demonstrated proficiency in portfolio and financial management.
Analytical mindset and confident in working with data to support decisions.
Basic understanding of software development processes and agile frameworks.
Comfortable working independently as well as collaboratively in dynamic, cross-functional settings.
Fluency in English is required; proficiency in Swedish is highly desirable.
Additional Information
The consultant is expected to be available for assignment from August 2025.
Summer vacation is possible and can be accommodated in the project timeline.
Early application is encouraged, as the position may be closed ahead of the listed deadline due to high interest.
If you're passionate about digital transformation, strategic execution, and delivering value through collaborative innovation, we'd love to hear from you!
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
