Digital Business Developer to Lindex
AB Lindex / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
2024-01-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Lindex i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Borås
, Töreboda
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to be part of a sales team, making sure we have the best digital customer experience? Are you a team-player with a big interest for digital business development? Great! Then you might be our next Business Developer with focus on commerce for digital channels and future unified commerce.
Your role in our team. You are a part of Global Sales and Sales Operations team, working with business development in our digital channels. Your focus area is commerce development. This may involve integrating with various payment and shipping providers as well as securing omnichannel services in Lindex physical stores.
You work in close cross functional collaboration with your colleagues to deliver value by developing and finding solutions for our digital platforms. From the development to the implementation and follow-up of the customer experience. Since analysis is something you are great at, you identify needs and demands from our business and our customers. You also make sure we have the right requirements when it comes to tools, software and routines, related to digital development. In your role, you contribute within multiple areas but also act as an expert for all Lindex markets. By working with our digital development, you improve all part of the sales operations, by maximising sales and profitability as well as the customer experience.
Is this you? Do you recognise yourself as a digital expert with great analytical and communication skills? Do you have experience working with e-commerce systems and developing operational digital processes? Then we think you would be a great addition to our team! Being self-going and finding solutions comes naturally in your way of working, and for you, the customers are always top of mind. You enjoy team work and have the ability to inspire and motivate others.
You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development and giving and taking feedback are all things you know well. You believe in togetherness and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Degree within business administration, IT or similar
Previous work experience from digital business development
Experience from working with e-commerce backend and/or unified commerce
Experience from managing payment and delivery gateway integrations
Experience from return and refund management for online channels
Experience of project management and change management globally
Experience of agile working method and systems such as Jira, Confluence or similar
English and Swedish, both written and spoken
We are Lindex. A growing global fashion company from Sweden. We exist to empower and inspire women everywhere. It is our higher purpose as a company. Our dedication to women, sustainability and customer focus runs through everything. It is a mindset that is with us every step of our journey. A journey towards being a global, digital first, brand-led and sustainable fashion company.
At Lindex, everything we do is powered by people. We are like a big family here, with values to help us grow. And we believe in doing things together. Because two are more than one and together we can make a greater impact. If you feel the same, then we are probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey? Apply today, we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we are eager in finding the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the set ending date. Since we like to keep it simple, we ask you to apply online (and not by email.) Ersättning
Enligt ö.k Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Lindex
(org.nr 556452-6514), http://www.lindex.com Arbetsplats
Lindex Kontakt
Therese Blom therese.blom@lindex.com Jobbnummer
8395701