Digital Asic Design Engineer (714872)
Ericsson AB / Civilingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla civilingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-24
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
About this opportunity
The Radio Near Algorithm IP unit is one of several units responsible for the development of new radio hardware units, which is in base stations development within Ericsson for GSM, WCDMA, LTE, 5G and future standards. The team is involved in all parts of the product development process; technical studies, research, pre-development and designs for high volume products.
The main technical responsibility for this team is the antenna near signal processing blocks implemented in ASIC, FPGA and/or structured ASIC circuits. We are looking for a person who will develop the next generation of our algorithmic solutions!
We are using FPGA prototyping to validate our algorithms.
This position reports to the Line manager - Radio Near Algorithm IP Unit.
What you will do
Implement advanced signal processing algorithms in HW using a mix of traditional RTL design techniques and high-level description language (HLS) for our radio base stations
Gather and understand requirements and translate this into effective signal processing implementations to meet the expectations from our customers
Work closely with experts and senior specialists to drive improvements by identifying new opportunities based on expansion of existing, as well as crafting, new solutions
Work in a fast-paced collaborative environment developing groundbreaking advanced signal processing solutions.
Write technical design documentation for all your designs
Work in collaboration with the verification team to deliver quality in the designs.
You will bring
Master's degree, or PhD, in electrical engineering, engineering physics or similar work experience
6+ years in an ASIC or FPGA Design & Development role
Theoretical and practical knowledge of digital signal processing algorithms, e.g. digital filters, FFTs, fixed-point implementation of DSP data paths digital communications
Good programming skills (Matlab, VHDL/Verilog/SystemVerilog/SystemC, C/C++, etc.)
Knowledge of simulation (e.g. Quartus, ISE), synthesis (e.g. Synplify, Synopsys DC), timing analysis and place & route (e.g. Vivado)
An analytical approach and be results oriented with the ability to deliver under pressure
Candidate should be proficient in English
Strong analytical abilities to understand flows and coding impact
In addition to the above, skills that carry merit include
Knowledge of HLS (e.g. Catapult HLS, Stratus HLS, Vivado HLS)
Experience working with vector engine type DSP's
Experience in translating mathematical models, such as a Matlab program into real-time embedded firmware
Enjoying being in a lab environment and taking ownership from implementation to verification on target
Experience in algorithm development for the RF transmitter and receiver.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
To prepare yourself for next steps, please explore here: https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/job-opportunities/hiring-process
Please enclose your CV in English.
Due to the GDPR we cannot accept applications sent to email please apply with your CV and cover letter through the system.
Please send in your application as soon as possible since the process is ongoing.
Curious to know more about the life at Ericsson? Meet some of your future colleagues and watch our People film https://www.ericsson.com/en/careers/working-here/our-people-film?utm_source=jobad&utm_medium=Referral&utm_campaign=GFHR_Global_PeopleFilm2020_28012020
Ericsson provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetics.
Ericsson complies with applicable country, state and all local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location across the world in which the company has facilities. In addition, Ericsson supports the UN Guiding Principles for Business and Human Rights and the United Nations Global Compact.
This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, training and development.
Ericsson expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, marital status, pregnancy, parental status, national origin, ethnic background, age, disability, political opinion, social status, veteran status, union membership or genetic information.
Primary Recruiter: [[Vinayak Dhamale]]
Primary country and city: [[Sweden]] || [[Lund]] || || [[Stockholm]] Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Jobbnummer
7692898