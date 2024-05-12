Grundskollärare i Svenska och Svenska som Andraspråk ISH
About us
The International School of Helsingborg has provided a truly international education at the Primary and Secondary levels since 1995. Today, we have approximately 850 students between 2 and 19 years of age, across all programmes. We are an IB Continuum school, delivering the International Baccalaureate curriculum for all program levels. English is the primary language of learning at the school.
ISH prides itself on its diversity within and among all members of the learning community. Every member of our learning community brings something exciting and enriching to the school, which creates an inspiring environment. The aim of our school is to develop internationally minded people who, recognising their common humanity and shared guardianship of the planet, help to create a better and more peaceful world.
Read more about the International School of Helsingborg on our website: https://internationalschool.helsingborg.se/
Job description
Our MYP Swedish Language and Literature (Svenska) / Language Acquisition (SVA) teacher is moving on to new adventures during the coming academic year. As a result, we are currently seeking an ambitious Swedish teacher to join uóur team. Would you like to join us?
We are looking for a qualified Swedish teacher (Svenska and SVA) who is open to new educational ideas and interested in working in a multicultural environment where inquiry based learning and a strong focus on teaching skills is at the core of what we do. We work according to the IB MYP curriculum and we follow the Swedish curriculum (läroplan) for Swedish Language and Literature (Svenska). The assignment involves teaching both Swedish language acquisition (SVA) as well as Swedish Language and Literature (Svenska) to students in MYP1-4 (högstadiet årskurs 6-9).
In the Swedish department, we work collaboratively with planning and implementing the teaching so that we can meet the needs of all students. The responsibilities of the assignment includes planning, preparation, delivery of lessons and assessment for all courses. The successful candidate will also have mentor teacher responsibilities and will supervise 1-2 students in the MYP 'personal project'.
Qualifications
You possess a teaching degree which qualifies you to teach Swedish Language and Literature (Svenska) and Swedish Language Acquisition (SvA) at middle school (högstadiet). You have at least 5 years experience of teaching.
You are fluent in English, both in speaking and writing. You are a strong team player and have the ability to work collaboratively with co-workers as well as students and parents. You communicate proactively; support and care for others. It will be of great advantage to have experience of the IB MYP and also to have previously worked within the international school system.
As a person, you are a positive, open-minded and flexible team player. You must demonstrate enthusiasm, warmth and strong interpersonal skills with children, parents, and colleagues and be committed to diversity and multicultural educational practices.
This position offers you the opportunity to join and develop a school that wants to be at the forefront of education with a clear development focus that is supported by international research.
Other information
Apply by: Sunday May 26th, 2024. We reserve the right to start the process earlier than the last day of application.
Terms of employment: Temporary
Scope: 100%
Start date: August 5th, 2024
End date: June 13th, 2025
No of positions: 1
