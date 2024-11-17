Digital Analyst
Matsmart in Scandinavia AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2024-11-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Matsmart in Scandinavia AB i Stockholm
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Matsmart-Motatos is a different kind of food store, challenging the thought of sustainable consumption. We're a European grocery e-commerce, aiding the sustainable reform of our food system by giving everyone a chance to save our planet in an effortless way. We partner with food and FMCG companies to save products at risk of going to waste by re-selling them at discounted prices directly to consumers: sustainable, affordable and accessible to all. Today, our shops are open in Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Germany and Austria.
Working at Matsmart-Motatos, you will join our fight against food waste and contribute to making the world a better place.
We're now looking for a Digital Analyst to join our Global Digital Marketing team of five, reporting to our Director of Digital Marketing. This role focuses on leveraging data to optimise marketing performance.
As a Digital Analyst you will ensure seamless campaign tracking, troubleshooting discrepancies, and provide actionable insights through advanced data modeling and reporting. The role is crucial in ensuring data-driven decision-making, improving marketing strategies, driving growth and profitability.
What you'll do as Digital Analyst
Be responsible for tracking of advertising platforms (GTM + Segment)
Google Analytics 4 ownership including maintenance and debugging of the data
Work with Segment (CDP) by building and maintaining the audience lists, ensuring tracking implementation, and being able to debug discrepancies and establish API connections for marketing platforms
Lead the Marketing Data Strategy together with Director of Digital Marketing
Own and maintain PBI reports combining data from different sources such as Snowflake and Funnel.io (Sales data, Advertising platforms, Brand tracking, Website visitor behavioral reports)
Own and maintain Marketing data models
Own and maintain website visitor behavior models (customer, search, checkout, etc)
Be responsible for Marketing Mix Modeling together with SaaS partner
Be responsible for analysis and bringing insights to the commercial and marketing teams
Collaborate with different stakeholders on Ad-hoc projects and requests
To be successful in this role, we believe you need
A Bachelor's degree in information technologies, computer science, marketing or equivalent
A few years of experience in marketing tracking, analysis and data modeling
Good understanding of the Digital Marketing landscape
Great knowledge of MTA attribution and MMM modeling
Experience from working with e-commerce or scale-up companies
Excellent collaboration, communication, and project management skills
The Motatos way
We're not only a different kind of food store, with a burning passion for saving already-produced stuff. Above all else, we're a company filled with unlike-minded people who constantly turn our food-saving dreams into reality and are the creators of a remarkable company culture (humble hint: ours).The Matsmart-Motatos way is all about being human, caring for each other, disrupting to challenge the status quo, and taking action to make things happen because, at the end of the day, food doesn't save itself. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Matsmart in Scandinavia AB
(org.nr 556901-6354), https://www.motatos.com/ Arbetsplats
Matsmart-Motatos Jobbnummer
9015425