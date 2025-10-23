Digi-Physical Interaction Designer
Why this role is for you
You thrive in an environment where collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving are at the forefront. You're passionate about crafting user-centered solutions that address real-world challenges and deliver meaningful impact. At Knightec, you will play a central role in turning complex problems into intuitive, user-friendly experiences.
You will join our design team, where a key responsibility will be to strengthen the digi-physical design team and actively contribute to its development through your expertise. The projects you engage in will vary, but the core focus is shaping designs that balance human desirability, business viability, and technical feasibility. Involved in the entire process, you will guide the development of user interactions from initial research and concepts to successfully designed products.
You will be working within our Hardware & Design business area, where we combine broad engineering expertise with deep specialist knowledge and a user-centered approach - developing physical products and digital experiences all the way from concept to large-scale production.
What you will do
Lead the design and development of user-centered solutions, focusing on interaction design and usability.
Analyze and synthesize user insights to inform design decisions and create impactful solutions.
Advocate for and communicate design processes, methodologies, and solutions to stakeholders.
Collaborate closely with clients and cross-functional teams to co-create innovative, user-friendly solutions.
Develop prototypes and wireframes to communicate interaction flows and concepts effectively.
Qualifications
Experience working with digi-physical and/or technically advanced products.
Good knowledge in HMI/UX/UI, designs for digi-physical solutions and can prove excellent results in experiences and interaction designs.
Act as an advocate and negotiator for design qualities towards stakeholders.
Ability to lead projects from a design perspective, including tackling different project briefs and adapting the planning and design process, no matter if the project is focused on research, innovation, branding, or straightforward UX/UI design.
Preferably a BA/MA in UX, product development, computer science or similar.
An Exciting Journey with Knightec Group
Semcon and Knightec have joined forces to become Knightec Group. Together, we are shaping Northern Europe's leading strategic partner in product and digital service development.
With a blend of cross-functional expertise and a holistic understanding of business, we help our clients realize their strategies - from idea to finished solution. At Knightec Group, you'll find the skills, mindset, and drive needed to take on the most challenging and innovative projects.
For our employees, this means opportunities to help shape the future through meaningful projects at the very forefront of technology. Here, you'll grow and develop, and become part of something greater.
Does this sound like the place for you? Join us on our journey!
Practical Information This is a permanent position with a six-month probation period, based at our office in Stockholm. Business travel to our clients may occur. The start date is as soon as possible or as agreed upon.
Submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2025-11-30. If you have any questions about the position, feel free to contact Mikael Westh. Please note that, due to GDPR regulations, we only accept applications via our career page.
