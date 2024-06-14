Diagnostic Operation Developer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Are you looking to join a team with strong commitment and an open and inclusive attitude? Do you want to become an expert in your area and gain deep knowledge of electrical architecture and software in buses and be able to grow within the automotive industry? We are looking for a Diagnostic Operation Developer to join our team!
Job description
You will be working in a team that has the shared responsibility of releasing software updates and diagnostic operations to our buses all over the world. As a Diagnostic Operation Developer, you will be responsible for developing tests and calibrations of vehicle functions for buses in our workshops worldwide. This means you will develop a very deep product knowledge of the systems on the buses, while also understanding how to communicate instructions and information to workshop technicians. You will be responsible for developing concepts, implementing the solution, testing, and verifying your and your colleagues' work and be a part of the release process to the workshops. You will be part of a team where we support each other but will also be expected to work independently as you grow in your responsibilities.
As you mature in the role there will be opportunities to take on more responsibilities, leading initiatives in different areas and representing the team in cross functional forums.
We cover all products within Volvo Buses globally, and often work cross-functionally in projects with colleagues in other departments, other companies within the Volvo group, and on other sites. You will have the opportunity to grow your network as well as your technical competencies and knowledge about both the products in the team and the products that Volvo Buses develop.
As our products are always growing and evolving, we also encourage our team members to grow and develop both technical and personal skills. The coming years we see big shifts both in technology and business offering in the bus business and we will expect and encourage you to grow within your role as well, to meet new expectations and needs.
This is us, your new colleagues
You will be part of a team where we encourage having fun at work and where we believe in the power of teamwork. Our department, Diagnostic & Embedded Systems, is a function within Global Bus Technology at Volvo Buses, responsible for developing offboard diagnostic solutions and vehicle software deployment solutions for aftermarket. We have the global responsibility for our technical areas, also covering quality and maintenance in our systems and tools. In close cooperation with our colleagues at Service Market Technology, we develop the complete aftermarket support for our products.
This probably defines you
* BSc or MSc degree in mechatronics/electrical engineering or equivalent
* Knowledge in electrical architecture, electrical control units and communication protocols, especially for Volvo buses or other Volvo AB products
* Experience in diagnostic solutions
* System or process knowledge in the Volvo off-board diagnostics area
* Experience in workshop tools and workshop environment
* Comfortable to work both independently and in teams
* Good communication skills in English
* Good networking skills
Note! The bullets above are meritorious but are not an absolute must. We believe that it is the right mindset that makes a difference in our organization and our company. If you see yourself driving the development of our products with high commitment, thriving in an open minded and social environment, growing your network and always learning new things, then we believe you have the right attitude to be successful in this position. In this recruitment we put great emphasis on your personal qualities.
For more information about the position, please contact Lena Sjöberg (lena.sjoberg@volvo.com
), Manager Diagnostics & Embedded Systems
