Diagnostic Engineer
Randstad AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-08-30
Job description
We are looking for new colleague to join our team in a new automotive assignment as a Diagnostics Engineer where you will be working with creating, developing and maintaining the diagnostic content in the diagnostic tool.



Responsibilities
Our diagnostic tool is still in its early stages of development, and we need a curious mind to help us build and refine it. As an Off-Board Diagnostics Engineer, you will be the go-to person for all diagnostic information used by mechanics and technicians in workshops to fault-trace vehicles. Your role will involve writing clear and concise text, interpreting diagnostic commands, and even doing some basic coding in JavaScript.
Qualifications
Degree in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or similar experience
Experience of diagnosis of electrical vehicles
Vehicle technical knowledge
A team-player who is not afraid of taking lead.
Fluent in English, both spoken and written
Basic knowledge within ISO-14229
A general understanding of how a vehicle works and is fault-traced
To thrive in this role we think you'll need a good understanding of how vehicles work and a passion for learning more. Information collection is a big part of the work. This requires an investigative mindset.
About the company
