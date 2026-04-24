DevSecOps Engineer
Multiply Teknik & IT AB / Datajobb / Huddinge Visa alla datajobb i Huddinge
2026-04-24
, Botkyrka
, Stockholm
, Salem
, Ekerö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Multiply Teknik & IT AB i Huddinge
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
DevSecOps Engineer - High-Security, Cloud & Platform Engineering
We are looking for a DevSecOps Engineer to join a technically advanced environment where security, automation, and reliability are core engineering principles-not afterthoughts.
In this role, you will operate at the intersection of development, operations, and IT security, supporting critical systems within Enterprise IT & Operations while contributing to broader cloud platform and DevSecOps initiatives.
You will work in complex, high-availability environments, often within security-critical domains, collaborating with skilled engineers, architects, and stakeholders across the organization.
The Role
You will act as a bridge between development, operations, and security, ensuring secure, automated, and reliable delivery pipelines from development to production.
Your responsibilities include:
Design, implement, and maintain CI/CD pipelines for automated build, test, and release
Build and operate containerized platforms using Docker and Kubernetes
Implement monitoring, logging, alerting, and observability solutions
Automate workflows and infrastructure using scripting and Infrastructure as Code
Ensure secure software delivery (DevSecOps) with integrated security controls and quality gates
Support and troubleshoot applications and platform issues in production environments
Collaborate across IT Development, Enterprise IT & Operations, and Security teams
Contribute to incident management, root cause analysis, and continuous improvement
Support hybrid and cloud-based environments, ensuring scalability and resilience
Technical Responsibilities & Competence
CI/CD & DevOps
Jenkins, GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Bitbucket Pipelines or similar
Artifact management (e.g. Nexus, Artifactory)
Secure pipelines, code quality tools (e.g. SonarQube)
Version control: Git, Bitbucket, GitHub Cloud
Containers & Orchestration
Docker / Podman
Kubernetes (design, operations, troubleshooting)
Helm and container platform integrations
Cloud & Identity
Azure (including Entra ID / Azure AD) and/or AWS
Hybrid cloud environments
Identity, access control, and secure platform design
Automation & Scripting
Python, Bash, or similar
Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, Ansible)
Automation of operational and DevOps workflows
Observability & Operations
Monitoring, logging, alerting, dashboards
Tools such as Prometheus, Grafana, or equivalent
Experience with 24/7 high-availability systems
Security (DevSecOps)
Secure handling of sensitive systems and data
CI/CD security practices, access control, certificates (TLS)
Experience working in security-critical or regulated environments
Tools & Ways of Working
Jira or similar for task and incident tracking
Strong troubleshooting and problem-solving capability
Structured, collaborative, and communicative mindset
Your Profile
We believe you are a senior engineer who combines deep technical expertise with a structured and pragmatic approach.
5+ years of experience in DevOps / DevSecOps / Cloud Engineering
Strong background in Linux and distributed systems
Proven experience working with production systems in complex environments
Swedish citizen and Security clearance requirement.
Ability to work cross-functionally and communicate clearly with both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Why This Role?
Work with technically advanced, security-critical systems
Be part of environments where DevSecOps is a core capability
Influence and shape modern cloud and platform architecture
Contribute to long-term, strategic initiatives with real impact
Collaborate with highly skilled engineers in complex system landscapes Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Multiply Teknik & IT AB
(org.nr 556919-3500)
Modulvägen 6, Plan 2 (visa karta
)
141 75 KUNGENS KURVA Jobbnummer
9875643