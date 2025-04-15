DevSecOps Engineer
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a DevSecOps Engineer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our next star.
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are seeking a DevSecOps Engineer to join our team and help us build, maintain and improve our software factory platform. The successful candidate will work closely with our development teams to ensure that our software factory platform is developed and operated smoothly and efficiently.
Key Responsibilities:
Build and maintain our software factory using tools such as Kubernetes + Helm and Flux, Vault, Bitbucket, Artifactory * Work closely with development teams to ensure that applications and pipelines meet their requirements for deployment and testing. * Develop and maintain scripts and features for automation of build, test and deployment processes. * Monitor and troubleshoot issues, including operation interruptions, network connectivity issues, and other potential bottlenecks. * Collaborate with other DevOps team members to improve pipeline performance, security, and scalability. * Continuously research and explore new tools and technologies to improve pipeline efficiency and effectiveness.
Requirements:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field.
Experience of working with applications in software pipelines, including experience in tools such as Kubernetes + Helm and Flux, JIRA, Confluence, Grafana, Prometheus, Loki, ELK, Mattermost, jitsi is meriting.
Familiarity with scripting languages such as Bash, Python, or Go.
Familiarity with databases and especially PostgreSQL.
Knowledge of Linux/Unix-based systems and infrastructure.
Familiarity with containerization and orchestration technologies, such as Docker, Rancher and Kubernetes.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Strong verbal and written communication skills.
Ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at shivangi@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-02
