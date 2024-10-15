DevSecOps and CI/CD Stockholm
2024-10-15
Key responsibilities include:
• Developing and maintaining a software factory using tools such as Jenkins, Bitbucket, and other CI/CD tools to enhance the DevSecOps ecosystem.
• Working closely with Research and Development teams to ensure that pipelines meet their requirements for deployment and testing.
• Developing and maintaining scripts and features for automation of build, test, and deployment processes.
• Monitoring and troubleshooting software factory issues, including build failures, network connectivity, and potential bottlenecks.
• Collaborating with other DevOps team members to improve software factory performance, security, and scalability.
• Continuously exploring new tools and technologies to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the software factory.
To qualify for this position, you must possess the following qualifications:
• Extensive experience working with DevSecOps ecosystems, including proficiency with CI/CD tools such as Jenkins, Bitbucket, Artifactory, or similar tools.
• Fluency in programming/scripting languages like Bash, Python, Java, Go or similar.
• Knowledge of Linux-based systems and infrastructure.
• Experience with containerization and orchestration technologies like Docker, Podman, Kubernetes, or Ansible.
• Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
• Ability to thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented environment.
Important information:
100% on-site at the customer 's premises. The selection of candidates is done continuously. Good opportunities for an extension off the assignment.
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply. Så ansöker du
