DevOps Platform Engineer
Aortam AB / Datajobb / Solna Visa alla datajobb i Solna
2023-07-04
Job description
Our Client is looking for Platform Engineer with DevOps mindset.
This position is hybrid and the candidate must be able to work from Stockholm office at least 2-3days per week. The candidate must have work authorization in Sweden. No visa sponsorship for this job
Contract Period from: 2023-09-01 to 2024-02-28
Responsibilities:
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and maintain software templates, assets, and workflows that empower developers to build exceptional services.
Drive the standardization and reusability of code and components across the organization, aiming to decrease the cognitive load on developers.
Contribute to the continuous improvement of the developer experience by identifying pain points, streamlining processes, and implementing innovative solutions.
Participate in the full software development lifecycle, including requirements analysis, design, coding, testing, and deployment.
Ensure the scalability, performance, and reliability of the solutions.
Stay up-to-date with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies, and propose their adoption to enhance our platform and services.
Collaborate closely with other software engineers, architects, and stakeholders to understand requirements and deliver high-quality solutions.
Document software designs, processes, and specifications to maintain a comprehensive knowledge base and support ongoing development efforts.
Provide technical guidance and mentorship to junior team members, fostering a collaborative and growth-oriented environment.
Tech requirements
Must have:
Proven experience as a Software Engineer or Platform Engineer, with a focus on developing and maintaining scalable web applications or services.
Strong proficiency in Typescript.
Strong proficiency in at least one modern programming language, such as Java, Python, JavaScript or Dotnet.
Experience with software development frameworks, tools, and methodologies (e.g., Agile, Scrum, DevOps).
Solid understanding of software engineering principles, design patterns, and best practices.
Strong proficiency with cloud platforms (e.g., Azure, GCP)
Strong proficiency in containerization technologies (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).
Strong proficiency in infrastructure as code (e.g., Terraform, ARM)
Experience with version control systems (e.g., Git) and continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines.
Good to have:
Experience with GitOps (e.g., Flux, ArgoCD)
Experience with developer portals
Experience with Helm
Experience with logging, tracing, monitoring, dashboarding (eg. Splunk, Prometheus, Grafana)
Soft skills
Excellent problem-solving skills and the ability to think critically and analytically.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with team members and stakeholders.
Proactive mindset, self-motivated, and eager to learn and stay updated with the latest technologies and industry trends.
Required cloud certification: AZ-204
Application: Please share your CV and cover letter to careers@aortam.se
with subject Job-ID: 2307041.
Please check our careers page for more information: https://www.aortam.se/careers/
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-03
Please share your CV and cover letter to careers@aortam.se
E-post: careers@aortam.se Arbetsgivarens referens
