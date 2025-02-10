DevOps Engineer with Event-Driven Architecture Expertise
2025-02-10
Job Description
If taking H&M's integration platform to its next level excites you, then this opportunity is for you! The Event and Integration Services team is looking for an experienced DevOps engineer with a strong focus on working with Kafka. In this role, you will engage with a diverse and innovative integration ecosystem, collaborating with a highly skilled team that maintains various central integration platforms at H&M. You will see the big picture, identify patterns, and instinctively know how to win support for your ideas. Partnering with different teams and areas, you will support our Unit in driving the Integration Platforms & Services mission and roadmap. You will build and configure Kafka solutions that are easy to maintain and adapt, regardless of tools or languages. Believing in a non-hierarchical culture of collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust, you will work with a focus on value creation, growth, and serving customers with full ownership and accountability. Join our high-performance team and constantly improve the experience of our end users.
Key responsibilities:
Strong experience in software engineering with focus on event streaming platforms such as Kafka and Solace.
Worked with Event-driven Architecture and knowledge of how to implement this on a large scale in an Enterprise.
Deep understanding of CI/CD automation for platform onboarding and self-service capabilities
Deep knowledge of public cloud technologies (Azure & GCP primary)
Strong agile mindset and skilled in planning, prioritizing, execution, and follow ups with cross functional teams.
Develop and maintain event-driven architecture using platforms like Solace and Kafka.
Ensure high quality of developed technical solutions
Evaluate new platforms and features and work on proof of concepts and prototypes
Deliver on time, demonstrating a strong commitment to deliver on the team mission and agreed backlog
Create knowledge and produce the necessary documentation
Qualifications
10+ years of overall experience with 5+ years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer
Deep understanding of Event-Driven Architecture principles.
Substantial experience with version control software (Azure DevOps, Github etc.)
Extensive hands-on experience with event platforms such as Solace and Kafka.
Strong scripting skills (Powershell, Bash, or similar).
Proficiency in scripting and automation using tools such as Terraform, Ansible, or similar.
Extensive experience with the Microsoft Azure platform especially working with Azure storage, Event grid.
Experience with a sprint-based agile way of working and knowledge of tools like Jira, confluence, ServiceNow
Knowledge and experience working with performance testing methodologies and tools
Additional Information
This is a fulltime permanent position, starting as soon as possible according to agreement. The role is an on-site position, based in our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than the 17th of February. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through career page.
Benefits
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET, Afound. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to our global benefits, all our local markets offer different competitive perks and benefits. Please note that they may differ between employment type and countries.
Inclusion & Diversity
H&M is a part of H&M Group. At H&M Group, we're determined to create and maintain inclusive, diverse and equitable workplaces throughout our organisation. Our teams should consist of a variety of people that share and combine their knowledge, experience and ideas. Having a diverse workforce leads to a positive impact on how we address challenges, on what we perceive possible and on how we choose to relate to our colleagues and customers all over the world. Hence all diversity dimensions are taken into consideration in our recruitment process.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
Company Description
H&M is a fashion brand that offers the latest styles and inspiration, from fashion pieces and unique designer collaborations to affordable wardrobe essentials. Our business idea is fashion & quality at the best price in a sustainable way. Learn more about H&M here.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-17
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
111 57 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Ekonomi/Logistik Jobbnummer
9154097