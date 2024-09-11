DevOps Engineer to ZetaDisplay
2024-09-11
ZetaDisplay is an award-winning, European leader in digital visual transformation. They operate at the cutting edge of digital signage development to create market leading solutions in partnership with their clients. As one of the largest full service digital signage solutions partners in Europe, they work across concepts, hardware, and software solutions to empower businesses to captivate, connect and influence their audiences by meaningful visual experiences across the world.
ZetaDisplay work in close partnership with many of the biggest global brands, supporting them through the continual process of digitizing physical spaces, connecting big data, providing insights, and aligning marketing- and business technologies with the development of cutting-edge visual experience solutions. ZetaDisplay employs ~220 people across seven European countries. They currently manage more than 100,000 installations in over 50 markets worldwide.
Please visit their website to read more about their business.
ABOUT THE ROLEYou will be joining their international R&D department with offices in Sweden, Finland. Norway and the Netherlands. You will be working with their leading Digital Signage CMS suite, serving both global and local customers. They believe the team is not stronger than its weakest link, meaning that they expect all team members to contribute to the success of our products. This means that you will have the opportunity to really make an impact for their product suite.
As a DevOps Engineer you will work within the development teams to evolve their CI/CD pipelines and manage and develop our cloud infrastructure. Their SaaS products are mainly built within Azure but they also have services in AWS. They are currently executing a refactoring project transforming our back-end services to a brand new micro service architecture. Together with the team you will own their build pipelines (GitHub) and their cloud environments (Dev, Test, Staging, Production)
Key Responsibilities and primary tasks
Develop and maintain their CI/CD pipeline
Manage and develop their cloud architectures and encironments
Evangelize and implement industry practices within the domain
Contrivute to architectural plans together with the Teach Leads and development teams
Take a pivotal part in evolving ZetaDisplay's Saas offering to best in class
WHO ARE YOU?
To be successful in this role we believe that have have:
A university degree in Computer Science or similar.
At least 2 years' experience as a SW developer
At least 2 years' experience as a DevOps Engineer in an Azure and Kubernetes environment
Have developed CI/CD pipelines in GitHub
Ability to maintain a larger microservice architecture
Excellent communication skills in English
It is also beneficial if you have experience of:
Istio, OPA, FluxCD, DataDog (or similar tools)
DevOps of Amazon AWS
Multi-cluster and multi-region deployments
Working in distributed teams
BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, WE BELIEVE THAT YOU: Love building great software
Have a strong drive and like testing new technologies
Are a strong believer that good practices do not decrease pace of development
Enjoy team work
WORKING CONDITIONS Travel may be required from time to time for collaboration with collogues at other ZetaDisplay offices.
ZetaDisplay offer flexibility in terms of workplace but believe in a mix of working from home and meeting colleagues in the office.
OTHER INFORMATION:
Start: As per agreementLocation: MalmöEmployment: Fulltime
Start: As per agreementLocation: MalmöEmployment: Fulltime

This is a direct employment with ZetaDisplay but the recruitment is handled by A-hub, for any questions regarding the position please contact A-hub. Salary and terms of employment is discussed seperately.
