DevOps Engineer Stockholm

Are you an experienced DevOps engineer who wants to be a part of building the new organization within ALTEN Software Automotive. Join us at ALTEN in Stockholm and work with cutting-edge technologies to create a sustainable future together with our clients, and get the opportunity to work with world leading companies within the Automotive Industry.
Does this sound interesting? Apply today!
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We meet future challenges by supporting our clients' projects and enabling our people to reach their full potential. We do so by offering technological challenges, fulfilling opportunities, inspiring togetherness and the possibility to contribute to a sustainable future.
WHO ARE YOU?
To be a good match for the role we see that you hold at least 3 years of experience of DevOps. Besides from being passionate about DevOps, we think you are communicative, responsive and collaborative. We also think our new colleague has experienced in:
• Python
• GoLang or Bash
• AWS
• CI/CD
• Docker or Kubernetes
• Git or Jenkins
Meritorious if you have:
• Work experience in agile environments
• Swedish language skills
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 57,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
