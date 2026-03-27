DevOps Engineer
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Join our client's innovative team, recognized for pioneering solutions in cloud infrastructure and automation. This role offers a unique opportunity to shape the future of their cutting-edge platforms, contributing to projects that impact millions.
About the role
Our client is seeking a skilled DevOps Engineer to enhance their automation and infrastructure capabilities. This role involves working closely with the operations team to streamline processes, improve system reliability, and scale their cloud-native applications. You will be instrumental in driving continuous delivery and operational excellence.
You are offered
A meaningful and important work with developing healthcare
An encouraging workplace with possibility to professional growth
An open and friendly culture with a flexible hybrid work model
Work tasks
This role focuses on automating, deploying, and managing cloud infrastructure and applications, ensuring high availability and scalability through modern DevOps practices and tools.
Manage and orchestrate containerized applications with Kubernetes and Docker.
Automate infrastructure provisioning using Terraform and Ansible.
Monitor and optimize system performance and reliability.
Collaborate with development teams to ensure seamless deployment.
Implement best practices for security and scalability.
We are looking for
Ability to troubleshoot and resolve issues
Strong ability to analyze and present complex systems and solutions
Advanced knowledge of containerization technologies (Docker, Kubernetes)
Good understanding of Terraform for infrastructure automation
Knowledge of CI/CD pipelines and version control systems (Git, Jenkins, GitLab, Azure DevOps).
Experience with Ansible for configuration management
Familiarity with monitoring, logging, and alerting tools (Prometheus, Grafana, ELK stack, OpenTelemetry)
It is meritorious if you have
Proven experience working directly with customers
Software development experience
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
Stable
Responsible
Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "HCVBN5". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450)
Solnavägen 3H (visa karta
)
113 63 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9824969