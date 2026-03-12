DevOps Engineer
2026-03-12
We are looking for a DevOps / Platform Engineer to help build and maintain developer infrastructure, focusing on build systems, automation, and scalable backend services. You will work closely with engineering teams to improve build pipelines, modernize legacy systems, and support developer productivity.
Responsibilities
Maintain and improve a Bazel-based build system for large C++ codebases
Optimize build pipelines and reduce build times
Migrate legacy build tools and scripts to automated workflows
Support containerized microservices architecture
Develop automation using Python and shell scripting
Troubleshoot issues across build systems and development environments
Requirements
Experience with Bazel build systems
Experience working with large C++ build environments
Proficiency in Python and shell scripting
Experience with Docker and containerized services
Strong troubleshooting and debugging skills
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-10
