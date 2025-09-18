DevOps Engineer
We're looking for bold people who are eager to succeed and ready to level-up the game. If you thrive on innovation, embrace challenges, and want to make a real impact at all levels, FDJ UNITED is your playing field.
Join us in shaping the future of gaming. Are you ready to LEVEL-UP THE GAME?
The Role
As we continue to enhance and scale our growing platform, we're looking for a motivated DevOps Engineer with strong hands-on and design skills to join our IT team. This role will focus primarily on supporting and evolving our native iOS and Android pipelines and infrastructure as well as on premise and AWS cloud. The DevOps engineer should be able to diagnose and resolve problems reliably, lead continuous improvement culture, and have the patience to communicate with a variety of interdisciplinary stakeholders.
Initiative, resourcefulness, and autonomy are key attributes for success. You will be comfortable diagnosing and resolving complex issues, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and communicating effectively with a wide range of interdisciplinary stakeholders.
We're looking for someone who is proactive, able to quickly understand and integrate complex systems, juggle multiple priorities, and think creatively to design simple, robust solutions to challenging problems.
You know the software development lifecycle better than the back of your hand, and you're fully comfortable working in Agile environments.
Key Responsibilities:
Ownership of the CI/CD pipeline ensuring a stable and performant platform/process.
Effective communication with Operation's and Development teams.
Continuously improve processes and documentation.
Effective resolution of assigned tickets and tasks.
Documentation and Knowledge sharing.
Provide end to end solutions including its execution.
Provide user support to engineering teams.
Set up tools and required infrastructure.
Encourage and build automated processes wherever possible.
Incident management and root cause analysis.
Follow the company processes, procedures, and methodologies.
Collaborate to achieve common goals.
Support and act in line with the company values.
Keep up to date with compliance training offered by the company.
Ensure that you adhere to the Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) obligations for your role.
Identify and raise any non-compliance incidents promptly to your line manager.
Challenge processes, policies and projects that will negatively impact compliance within the Group.
Complete all mandatory compliance training assigned to you.
Reach out to the Compliance Teams if unsure of any of your compliance obligations or the requirements are unclear.
Technical skills required:
Strong experience designing CI/CD pipelines tailored to developer needs.
Proficient in scripting and automation using Ansible, Python, and Bash.
Hands-on experience containerizing applications using Docker and orchestrating them with Kubernetes or Docker Swarm.
Familiarity with tools like Vault, Artifactory, and ArgoCD for secure secrets management and artifact delivery.
Proficient in Git and Bitbucket for source control management.
Experience with infrastructure-as-code tools, especially Terraform.
Exposure to monitoring and observability tools like Prometheus, Grafana, and Kibana.
Familiar with a range of infrastructure technologies: Couchbase, Elasticsearch, Oracle, MSSQL, PostgreSQL, and Kafka.
Experience with virtualization platforms like Hyper-V, OpenStack, VMware, and RHVE.
Experience deploying and operating systems in Azure, AWS, and/or Google Cloud Platform (GCP).
Technical skill desired: (nice to have)
Experience managing CI/CD pipelines for Android and iOS native apps using Jenkins or GitLab CI.
Familiarity with Fastlane for automating mobile build, signing, testing, and deployment.
Understanding of Gradle (Android) and Xcodebuild/xcodeproj/Swift (iOS).
Knowledge of Apple Developer certificates, provisioning profiles, and keychains for code signing.
Experience with keystore management for Android (.keystore/.jks).
Familiarity with app packaging and versioning (.apk, .aab, .ipa).
Experience with testing tools like TestFlight, XCTest, Appium, or similar.
Knowledge of static code analysis tools such as SonarQube, SwiftLint, and Android Lint.
Experience managing macOS build systems, including Homebrew, Xcode CLI tools, Android SDK/NDK, and setting up Jenkins agents or GitLab runners.
Familiarity with running iOS simulators and Android emulators via CLI in CI environments.
Working conditions:
Occasional out of hour's conferencing with overseas colleagues.
Occasional out of hours or weekend work.
A workplace that supports & role models Diversity & Inclusion. This is a huge part of who we are and what FDJ United stands for.
Learning & Development to assist you to achieve your career goals.
Fast-paced agile environment, with leading-edge technology and innovation.
Work in a collaborative environment with highly talented and motivated colleagues that are passionate about knowledge sharing.
Functional Skills:
Ability to cope up with competing demands and remain focused on competing priorities.
Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to communicate with impact.
Excellent time management and organisational skills.
Can relate to employees at all levels of the organisation.
Ability to gain co-operation and commitment.
People focus.
Our Way Of Working
Our world is hybrid.
A career is not a sprint. It's a marathon. One of the perks of joining us is that we value you as a person first. Our hybrid world allows you to focus on your goals and responsibilities and lets you self-organise to improve your deliveries and get the work done in your own way.
Application Process
