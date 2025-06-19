DevOps Engineer
Why This Job Is for You
You enjoy building the bridges that make development smoother, smarter, and more reliable - especially when it's close to the hardware. You thrive in teams that create high-tech products, whether it's within electromobility, advanced control systems, or safety-critical systems. For you, DevOps isn't just a buzzword - it's the toolbox that brings software and embedded systems to life efficiently, securely, and at scale. Software & Cloud, one of our business units at Knightec Group, helps clients develop future-proof, large-scale computing and software systems across the entire IT landscape - from electronic devices and networks to data-driven enterprise applications powered by AI and cloud services.
Responsibilities Drive and support DevOps practices in embedded development projects - from lab setups and testing frameworks to deployment and traceability.
Build and maintain toolchains, CI/CD pipelines, and automation solutions tailored for embedded systems.
Collaborate closely with software and hardware developers to solve practical, real-world challenges.
Create clarity and structure - whether in version control strategies, build environments, or documentation.
Stay updated and introduce new technologies, methods, and tools that make a real difference in development speed and quality.
Qualifications 5+ years of experience in software engineering, DevOps, or infrastructure development.
Proven experience with CI/CD tools (e.g. Jenkins, GitLab CI, Azure DevOps) and version control systems.
Experience in environments with compiled languages like C or C++ - ideally close to embedded or hardware.
Understanding of embedded toolchains, real-time systems, or hardware-in-the-loop testing is a big plus.
Experience with scripting and automation (e.g. Python, Bash, PowerShell).
Interest in regulated and technology-heavy industries like Automotive, Industrial, or Defense.
Curious, structured, and a natural collaborator who enjoys building solid foundations for others to create on.
An Exciting Journey with Knightec Group
Semcon and Knightec have joined forces as Knightec Group. Together, we are Northern Europe's leading strategic partner in product and digital service development - how cool is that?
With a unique combination of cross-functional expertise and a holistic business understanding, we help our clients realize their strategies - from idea to finished solution. At Knightec Group, you'll find the skills, mindset, and drive needed to take on the most challenging and innovative projects.
For our employees, this means amazing opportunities to help shape the future through meaningful projects at the very forefront of technology. Here, you'll not only grow and develop - you'll also become part of something bigger.
Does this sound like the place for you? Join us on an exciting journey!
Practical InformationThis is a permanent position with a six-month probationary period, located at our office in central Västerås, Kopparbergsvägen 11A. Travel to customers may occur. Start date as soon as possible or by agreement.
