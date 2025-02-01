DevOps Engineer
2025-02-01
We are currently looking for a DevOps Engineer for our client in the automotive industry.
You will be part of the team that enables the software flow and quality for central base technologies like mode manager and OTA.
Job Description:
As a DevOps team member, you will develop an automated process for building and testing software, which is constructed with model-based design and C/C++ code. We use Zuul together with Git and Gerrit as the basis of our CI tool chain. This automated process will handle all the required steps for creating and delivering a binary file ready to be downloaded to the vehicle OTA.
Main responsibilities:
• Develop and maintain an automated process to assure software quality
• Maintain and update current scripts/tools to support an evolving software
• Evaluate and develop new tools to support developers
Skills Required:
• Master of Science in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or equivalent
• Expertise working with C/C++ and Python
• Experience working with continuous integration tools
• Understanding of software development workflow and processes
Personal Skills Required:
We believe that you have strong communication and analytical skills. You are a person with a proactive approach, and a problem solver. You are structured, enthusiastic, self-driven and have a high ability to work in teams as well as individually. Excellent collaboration skills and ability to work in a global environment with various cultures and languages. Flexible and can easily adapt. A real team player, supportive and curious.
