DevOps CI Engineer
Avaron AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-31
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Lund
, Malmö
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, Helsingborg
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will join an engineering environment in the automotive industry where reliable CI flows and automation are essential to software delivery. In this role, you will help strengthen how software is built, tested, and integrated, with a clear focus on quality, efficiency, and collaboration across teams.
This is a great opportunity if you enjoy combining development, scripting, and CI/CD in a technically sharp and cross-functional setup.
Job DescriptionYou will develop and maintain CI solutions that support efficient build, test, and integration flows.
You will work hands-on with Python, PyTest, C/C++, and scripting to improve automation and software quality.
You will work with CI/CD tooling such as Ansible, Zuul, Jenkins, Git, and Bazel.
You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to create smooth and reliable ways of working around continuous integration.
You will contribute to planning, troubleshooting, and continuous improvements in the development environment.
RequirementsYou have development experience in Python, PyTest, C/C++, and scripting.
You have experience working with CI/CD and tools such as Ansible, Zuul, Jenkins, Git, and Bazel.
You communicate fluently in spoken and written English.
You are comfortable working across teams and handling multiple activities in parallel.
You bring strong communication, planning, and problem-solving skills.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7489643-1922021". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Lunds Central (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Jobbnummer
9829333