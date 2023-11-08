DevOps and CI developer
2023-11-08
We are now hiring a senior DevOps engineer with experience to enable our clients to be more effective by applying modern tools and industry best practices. We are looking for someone with an interest in technology and who works well in a team.
About Epitome
Epitome is a consultancy company where you and your needs are in focus.
We recruit globally; it's your personality and competence that matters. Epitome will support you both personally and professionally. We are cultivating a friendly environment where we share and learn from each other.
What we offer
We offer meaningful and interesting work along with a competitive salary and good work life balance. At Epitome you will have the encouragement and support needed to grow your career.
Relocation package: We cover expenses related to the relocation for you and your family and support you through the entire process.
Market Competitive Salaries and Compensations: Our total compensation is above the market levels for the industry in the Gothenburg region.
International and caring culture: We are a group of people from different cultures and backgrounds.
Exciting Projects: With clients across multiple industries and sectors, we offer an opportunity to work on market-defining products using the latest technologies.
Work-Life Balance: Epitome prioritizes work-life balance, which is why we offer flexible work schedules and opportunities to work from home including a home office.
Professional Development: We develop paths suited to your individual talents and support you in finding projects that correspond to your career ambition.
Excellent Benefits: We provide our employees with wellness allowance, paid vacation and holidays, parental and sick leave and pension.
Requirements
Minimum 5 years of experience of working DevOps and cloud infrastructure
Minimum 3 years of software development and automation experience
Experience with computer networking, container orchestration, databases
Experience in working with CI/CD and applying DevOps practices
Experience with monitoring and alerting
Preferred skills and experience
3+ years of experience with Python and Python-based development frameworks
Strong understanding of virtualization and hypervisor technologies
Excellent communications skills with the ability to communicate with customers, peers
Experience with high load applications and SRE work
Equal Opportunities at Epitome
Epitome is an equal opportunity employer, recruitment at Epitome is based on merit, competence and skills. We are a diverse organization of dedicated and innovative individuals and don't discriminate on the basis of any characteristics. Så ansöker du
