Development Project Manager
2025-10-31
Job Description
Flex Power Modules, a business line of Flex, is a leading design and solution provider of scalable DC/DC power converters primarily serving the AI & data processing & communication markets. Offering a wide range of both isolated and non-isolated solutions, its digitally enabled DC/DC converters We're offering solutions for various markets, such as telecom, RFPA, Datacom, and industrial. Further information can be found at flexpowermodules.com or on LinkedIn.
As a Senior Project Manager within Flex Power Modules you are responsible for managing hardware and software development projects in Kalmar including managing production process development, NPI, together with the manufacturing unit in Shanghai. Cooperating efficiently with the Product Management and Sales team around the world is essential. The purpose of the Product development project manager is to drive the work in the development of products towards the agreed requirements, cost, quality and time.
What a typical day looks like:
You will plan, lead and manage the Product Development Project work with R&D, NPI & Sourcing resources
You will secure the activities & documentation of the project and product according to the Quality assurance-plan
Participate in core team driven by product management
Prepare required budget and follow up project cost
Keep the Product Manager and internal customer informed about the progress of the work and highlight issues and risks
Request and manage project resources from Line managers
Convene and chair internal project meeting
Identify and communicate suggestion & comments of our project process to continuously improve our process and way of working;
Contribute to the improvement of Flex Power Modules development processes;
Being key actor in customer discussions regarding requirement setting and status follow up.
The experience we're looking to add to our team
Degree in engineering
Proven project management expertise with demonstrated experience leading product development projects
Experience from the electronic industry is an advantage
Drive the project towards the identified goals and requirements
Identify and escalate hindrance and obstacles for project completion;
Fluent English, both verbally and in written, Swedish is a plus.
Here is what you'll get for the great work you provide:
An exciting global organization, working on projects for many well-known brands across different industries;
A long-term role with many opportunities to learn, grow and develop.
A career at Flex Power Modules offers the opportunity to make a difference and invest in your growth in a respectful, inclusive, and collaborative environment. If you are excited about a role but don't meet every bullet point, we encourage you to apply and join us to create the extraordinary.
