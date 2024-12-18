Development Engineer Test and Performance, R&D Asia
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2024-12-18
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania has decided to establish a third industrial hub in China with the capacity to produce some 50,000 vehicles per year. Alongside building a new factory and an expansion of the sales network we will also establish a local R&D organisation in China. Our mission in R&D Asia is to develop trucks specially adapted for the Chinese market, the biggest commercial vehicle market in the world.
Are you ready for the greatest adventure of your life? Then come and write Scania history together with us at Powertrain Development R&D Asia as a Development Engineer within Test & Performance!
Your Work Tasks
A dedicated organisation will carry out the work, developing and managing the products over time. We work mainly in the early stages and with concept development. The organisation will consist of colleagues from all brands within the TRATON Group together with many new colleagues from China. We are building the organisation simultaneously as we develop the product. We are now looking for an additional development engineer to help us develop the powertrain systems, engine performance, and emerging fuels.
The main work tasks will be working close to the vehicle with preparing the truck, test drive, analysing the performance, suggesting solutions/improvements, and presenting results to the organisation. The starting point for the powertrain is the Scania combustion engine, exhaust treatment system, and gearbox. However, to be successful in the Chinese market we have to adapt the premium powertrain to meet the challenging product cost target in the B+ segment.
Your Profile
You have an extensive background in automotive and powertrain development, preferably with experience from Scania. Most likely you have worked with testing, calibration, and performance for powertrain, or in similar areas. You are hands-on and enjoy solving problems during the testing of trucks. You are structured and thorough in your work and can lead projects, create test reports, and present to the organisation. We believe you have a passion for technology and understand cause-and-effect relationships in a technical system. This position is great for you who dare to challenge the current technology to find more cost-efficient solutions.
Education
We believe you have a master's degree in engineering, or other higher education, and have experience in the automotive industry for at least 5 years. You are highly proficient in both spoken and written English (English Level C1 - CEFR) and can work with Microsoft Office suite, Matlab, INCA, or similar. CE driver's license is a demand for the position and experience with testing software is a merit.
More Information
Please contact Andreas Tjärning, Group manager Pre-development Powertrain, email: andreas.tjarning@scania.com
During the Christmas holiday season, you can expect delays in the replies. We hope for your understanding.
Application
Your application should include a CV and copies of grades or diploma. Scania uses tests in the recruitment process. A background check may be conducted for this position. Selection and interviews will start after the application period, in week 3 in January 2025. Apply via scania.com/career as soon as possible, but no later than January 12, 2025.
Please note: If you already are a Scania employee, you log in and apply via MySuccess/Careers.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2022, we delivered 80,238 trucks, 4,994 buses as well as 13,400 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 170 billion, of which 21 percent were services related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 57,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9069287