Development Engineer Design
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje
2023-11-17
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Product follow-up truck chassis
At Product chassis follow-up truck chassis we primarily work with field quality issues related to most of the truck chassis components and systems. Our goal is to improve the quality of our products at the fastest time possible for our customers while always considering the properties such as cost, weight and function of our components. We pride ourselves on being able to quickly adapt to our surroundings and work efficiently with all the systems/components which the Truck chassis require.
Who we are
We're expanding our team and are now looking for a mechanical engineer who is passionate about problem solving, quality and cost efficiency. Don't miss this opportunity to further develop yourself as an engineer within product follow-up truck chassis, together with us you will have the opportunity to work with a wide range of products and challenges.
Your profile
We believe you have a background with a university degree in mechanical engineering or similar. Ideally you have worked at Scania for a few years, have learned the product development process and have used the common tools such as Catia/Enovia, OAS, etc.
You are self-sufficient, pay attention to details, you are analytical and a natural problem solver with an interest in Scania and its products. The work allows you to be independent but requires responsibility and the ability to plan and prioritize as well as communicate and present your ideas and solutions.
In order to allow for efficient communication the job requires you to be fluent in both Swedish and English. Any other language skills in Portuguese, German or Chinese is advantageous.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
What we offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks in a hybrid work setup, meaning you can work from home a few days a week if the job allows. We can also provide you with an individual development plan that you create together with your manager, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way.
In addition to career and development opportunities, as an employee at Scania, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, lunch at a reduced price, the opportunity for a staff car and much more.
Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome, which is usually highly appreciated by everyone. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Contact
For more information or questions about the role or group please don't hesitate to contact me:
Niklas Tällberg, Head of ERTEX, niklas.tallberg@scania.com
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and grade copies. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-12-01. Ongoing selection and interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply!
#LI-Hybrid
