Sales And Training Specialist For Omega/swatch Group Nordic
2024-01-26
At Swatch Group (Nordic) you will join a global company, leading in the field of design and manufacturing of watches, jewelry and components. Currently, we are looking for a Sales and Training Specialist based in Stockholm or Oslo. Do you have a passion for watches and want to share your knowledge by educating the OMEGA sales force? Do you also have an interest in sales and client relations? Apply now!
The Swatch Group (Nordic) AB is an affiliate to The Swatch Group Ltd - the world's largest manufacturer of watches as well as timekeeping equipment and other microelectronics. Well-known brands that are marketed in the Nordics are e.g. OMEGA, Rado, Longines, Tissot, Certina, Hamilton, Swatch, Flik Flak and others. Central functions such as spare parts warehouse, administration, finance, IT and HR are centralized to Stockholm, while sales and service are decentralized to the respective sales offices which are located in Oslo, Copenhagen and Helsinki.
As Sales and Training Specialist you are offered a new and variating role within the OMEGA Brand, which is known for its excellence, innovation, and precision. When joining, you will become a part of a competent team of 7 people, based in the Nordics and report directly to the OMEGA Brand Manager. Initially, the main focus will be on training both wholesale and retail staff. You will carry out trainings concerning products and materials, but also marketing and brand history. When not in the field, you will work on updating and maintaining our training database, as well as plan and coordinate upcoming training sessions. Furthermore, you will take on responsibilities within sales for a selected number of wholesale partners and ensure growth by supporting them in every aspect of the business.
As Sales and Training Specialist, you have your base in the Stockholm or Oslo office. The role requires traveling within the four Nordic countries - a minimum of 10 workdays of traveling per month is to be expected. Occasional travel to OMEGA HQ can be expected.
• A new and flexible role with great development possibilities within OMEGA
• An opportunity to work in an international environment and for a global leader in the watch industry.
• An employment with collective agreement and employer benefits
Work tasks
• Prepare and carry out training sessions for both wholesale and retail in accordance with OMEGA HQ guidelines and local brand management
• Develop and implement an onboarding program for new sales staff in both wholesale and retail
• Be adaptable and create training modules following the news and needs of the brand
• Grow the relationship with a selected number of existing clients
• Analyze sales and adapt core collection on regular basis
• Participate in yearly sales and marketing budget discussions regarding training and retailer activities
• Working experience from the watch industry, preferably from a role within sales, marketing, customer service or equivalent, where you have gained solid product knowledge in watches
• Full professional level in English, where you should feel comfortable with conducting training sessions in English
• Fluency in Swedish, Norwegian or other Nordic language
It will be very meritorious if you also have:
• A post-secondary education in sales, marketing or equivalent.
• Experience of working with B2B sales and client relations
As Sales and Training Specialist, we will highly value personal qualities as well as formal experience. We are looking for someone who is inspirational, communicative and who likes to give presentations. In addition, you are a good public speaker and are energized by meeting new people and networking across the organization. To be successful, it is of great value to have a genuine interest for the watch industry.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Networker
• Adaptable
• Business-oriented
The Swatch Group Ltd is an international group active in the manufacture and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements and components. Read more about The Swatch Group (Nordic) on their website! Ersättning
