Development Engineer Design
Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2023-12-21
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Do you have a technical background and like to zoom out to see the bigger picture? Can you break down difficult challenges into manageable tasks? Are you good with numbers and likes to solve 3D puzzles?
What we offer
We offer an interesting and challenging job as a Weight and Layout engineer, within a central group of Scania R&D. You will experience a positive and solution-oriented atmosphere in our diverse team and a lot of support.
In your role as a Weight engineer you will, together with another team member, own the Vehicle property: Weight and Payload. This means that you will both support projects and initiatives at bus chassis with Weight and Payload follow-up as well as guide the other development engineers in where to place components to maximize payload.
As a Layout engineer you will directly make use of the knowledge you have from the work with Weight and Payload and be able to assess early in the concept phase how different technical solution will impact the customer value of our products
This is a unique opportunity to get a good understanding of the complete vehicle and create a broad cross area network within both Bus chassis and Truck development.
Who we are
At EMTL we work with both layout, vehicle architecture and geometry assurance, supporting both Truck and Bus chassis development. We have a lot of talented and experienced people here in Södertälje but also close connections to our counter parts at the other brands within TRATON group. Together we are safeguarding and developing the TRATON Modular System to fit the need of the complete TRATON Group.
Our group EMTLX is one of five at EMTL and consists of two teams where you will be part of the Bus chassis layout team. In the team we there are both layout engineers as well as vehicle architects. The other team is mainly works with cross flow projects and consists of Focus group leaders.
We exchange knowledge and experience to support each other, and we are motivated by finding solutions together. Everyone here should be able to speak their mind and we value an open and joyful work environment.
Our aim is to always try to deliver the best solutions to contribute to TRATON 's success.
Your profile
We are looking for someone with a technical background, that is thorough and good with numbers. You should be able to plan your work and present the results at project reviews and property follow-ups, in English (written and orally).
Experiences with CAD systems and Excel are required, and development of commercial vehicles are preferred but not mandatory.
As a person you are engaged, curious and well-structured and we see that you can easily interact with different persons in various positions within the company.
Further information
If you have questions, please contact the recruiting manager Nils Åkerman mail: nils.akerman@scania.com
Application
Your application must include a CV as well as copies of any relevant certificates. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2024-01-12. We use logic and personality tests as well as competency-based interviews in our selection process. Continuous selection takes place during the application period and the position can be filled before the end of the application period.
A background check can be conducted for this position.
We look forward to your application!
Scania is a world-leading supplier of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers, we are driving the transition to a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses and 11,000 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales amounted to more than SEK 125 billion, of which more than 20 percent was service-related. Scania was founded in 1891 and today operates in more than 100 countries and has around 50,000 employees. Research and development is mainly concentrated in Sweden. Manufacturing takes place in Europe and Latin America, with regional product centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of the TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com
