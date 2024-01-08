Development engineer
Pvz Elektronik AB
PVZ Elektronik AB is a small consultant company located in Delsbo, Hälsingland. The company provides development services in system and hardware design mainly for sensors and instrumentation. To both meet increasing demand from our customers and implement ideas on our product line, we are looking for a wide competence development engineer to work with co-development of electronics and mechanics/enclosures.
It's important for a successful candidate
1) Good knowledge of English in both speech and writing. Reading technical documentation, writing technical reports and specifications, and communicating with customers.
2) Skills in practical electronics and mechanical workshops.
3) Competence and experience in electronic CAD design (Altium and PADS) and at the same time competence and experience in mechanical CAD design (AutoCAD and SolidWorks).
Interest and/or experience in several of the following fields is desirable:
1) Design for EMC, to meet automotive E-marking requirements.
2) Capability and feeling for industrial design. It's important to design both functional and beautiful things.
3) Skills in electronic schematics design, capability to help the electronic designer in components choice.
4) Design to meet ISO9001 requirements. Generally, interested in quality assurance and properly structured work.
5) Practical skills in components selection and documentation of compliance to ROHS / REACH/conflict minerals regulations.
6) Knowledge of production processes in electronics, plastics handling, tooling, etc. for design of production ability. Så ansöker du
