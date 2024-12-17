Development Engineer - System and Automation
2024-12-17
Who we are
Olink, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, is transforming the understanding of human diseases through advanced proteomics. We are driven by a commitment to innovation, quality, and transparency, providing exceptional solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
For many years, the critical role of proteins in human biology has been recognized, but technological constraints limited comprehensive research into their potential across various biological processes and diseases. With our innovative Olink solutions, scientists can now measure thousands of human proteins simultaneously using just a few microliters of blood. Our highly specific and validated assays cover a wide dynamic range, empowering groundbreaking research.
Our services include flexible protein biomarker solutions, with a robust library of thoroughly validated assays covering ~5000 proteins. As we expand globally, we continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of scientific discovery. To learn more, visit www.olink.com.
Position Description
We are now seeking a Development Engineer to join ourour Systems and Automation team withinR&D in Uppsala with a focus on automation and readout of Olink products. The Systems and Automation team is responsible for product engineering and improvement projects for Olink instrumentation product lines; and for automation and readout of Olink products using commercially available solutions.
You will work with improvements and development as well as testing and validation related to instruments in Olink products which include steps for antibody binding, PCR, bead purification, qPCR, NGS and sample dilution/centrifugation/transfer in between steps. The instruments in the automation are typically commercially available solutions. You will also be involved in other R&D activities.
The work is often carried out in multi-functional project teams, where several projects are run in parallel, a collaborative approach is a key to success.
Primary Responsibilities
As an employee in the group, your duties will vary across project phases. The main tasks will be to:
Develop, optimize, test and validate methods.
Evaluate instruments and automation solutions.
Analyze data.
Documentation in technical reports and presenting results at meetings.
Collaborate cross-functionally with members of other sections.
Actively participate in project work and other development activities.
Qualifications
Master's degree in a relevant area.
Minimum 3 years experience in product development.
Good computer skills in general.
Experience in laboratory work in life science using automation.
Experience of working with analysis instruments.
Strong team player with excellent communication skills in English. Any Swedish skills is a plus but not required.
Ability to handle multiple projects, prioritize and meet deadlines.
Soft Skills
We believe that you are inclusive, driven and pragmatic. You have an analytical mindset, are structured, and pay attention to details. It's important that you are adaptable and enjoy a high work pace. Please submit your resume and a cover letter detailing your relevant experience and why you are the ideal candidate for this position. The last day for applying is on the 12th of January 2025 but please submit your application as soon as possible.
If you want to help to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and are looking for an exciting new challenge, we encourage you to apply!
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-05
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
