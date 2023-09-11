Development engineer - Engine optimization performance & emissions
2023-09-11
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
The powertrain development at Scania stands before a great challenge in the development of a new product for the North American market. Our development group has been assigned the mission to optimize the engine for the specific emission legislation and unique demands of driveability and field of application, specific for North America. For this we need several different new competencies and people within the field engine optimization, diagnostics and documentation.
Do you want to be a part and take on this challenge together with us?
We offer
If you are interested in combustion engines and are a driven person with the urge to learn new things, we can offer you a challenging position in a stimulating and learning environment. You have great opportunities to shape your work and your future. Your personal and professional development is important and something we encourage and support.
Your work assignment
You will be working within the section Emissions & Integration. Our assignment is to fulfil legal- and project-demands to the lowest fuel consumption, best engine response and highest uptime possible on the Scania V8-engine as well as the 6-cylinder engine for the external customer Navistar.
The work consists of overall optimization of the engine and exhaust aftertreatment, with Scania's in house developed engine control system, concerning both the performance and emission optimization as well as the emission diagnostics.
The development starts with the concept and moves on to the introduction in production followed by the handling of field assignments. To be able to analyse test results and draw the correct conclusions, a practical touch and an analytic skill together with a good understanding of combustion engines, is required. A great part of the work is conducted in an engine test bed or in a test vehicle with the following analysis and report writing. To verify the engines function in different environments and installations, you may come in contact with vehicle testing in different climates.
We are also looking for competencies within documentation since it is of outmost importance to document our work in a manner so that an external administrative authority easily can confirm that we are following the market rules and laws with a clear traceability.
Our development group consist of 10 co-workers and together with them, you will invent new working methods within new technical areas to be able to develop our engine for the North American demands, of which we have no prior experience. You will work together with the team in a learning and evolving environment where we together as a team take us on this challenge and help each other to success.
In your work there might also be trips abroad involved.
To continuously work with improvements, both within technology and methods, is a natural part of the work.
Your profile
You are an engineer with a Bachelor degree, Master of Science degree or have acquired equivalent knowledge through substantial work experience within the relevant area. Knowledge within combustion engine technology or control is a demand and experience from emission diagnostics and/or exhaust aftertreatment technology is meritorious. You are a positive person that takes initiative, without prestige and have a good communication skill since the position requires contacts with several different development teams and departments. Your sense of order helps you keep track of the large amounts of parameters of the engines control system during the development and optimization.
You have good knowledge in English, both in speech and writing, and you have a driving license.
What else you lack in knowledge, we will teach you. A background check will be conducted for this position.
For more information
Contact Johan Hellgren, group manager, tel +46 8 553 501 03 or
Mikael Gellerstedt, senior engineer engine optimization, tel +46 8 553 522 80 Ersättning
