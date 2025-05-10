Developer of Next-Generation EIS Battery Measurement Technology
Batixt AB / Elektronikjobb / Linköping Visa alla elektronikjobb i Linköping
2025-05-10
, Mjölby
, Åtvidaberg
, Finspång
, Motala
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Batixt AB i Linköping
Batixt is a spin off from Linköping University where professor Lars Eriksson has invented a new technology for measuring and characterising batteries. The base of the technology is Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) and Batixt are developing next generation EIS measurement instruments that will redefine the battery industry.
Batixt need to grow and are looking for a resourceful, self-driven and creative engineer who is interested in people and hungry for learning and who sees the fun in being part of a revolution in battery tech. At Batixt you will learn from the best and have a unique opportunity to grow with the business. You will be closely supported by Batixt CTO in a dynamic start-up environment. This means that new and exciting things happen regularly and everyone in the business needs to be flexible and hands-on to help out when required.
Batixt uses signal theory to design and develop their special measurement signal. They also develop the hardware for their measurement instruments. The technology has been developed on cylindrical cells but will be scaled to coin, pouch and prismatic cell formats, and thereafter other applications on module and pack level as well as for on-board/BMS applications. Besides signal design, data processing and hardware development, Batixt will also be exploring how to model and interpret the EIS data to develop analytical tools.
Batixt is a business at the absolute forefront in sustainable energy technology.
Tasks and Qualifications
While the core of your job will be helping to develop Batixt cutting-edge technology, from time to time, you can also expect to be involved in other surrounding tasks and interesting projects.
Core tasks
• Designing system architectures and prototyping
• Developing analogue and mixed signal electronics
• Test and verification
• Modelling
• Developing battery analytics
• Programming (ex. C#, MATLAB)
Other tasks
• Participation in research projects and customer projects
• Component sourcing
• Developing a laboratory
• Compliance documentation
• Technical support for customers
• Contributions to customer meetings, marketing and sales activities
Batixt is part of LEAD Östergötland, Teknikringen 7 in Linköping, where they are incubated and have an office. This is a dynamic and inspiring environment with other start-ups and business coaching expertise.
Required Qualifications
• M.Sc. Degree in Applied Physics and Electronics Engineering or equivalent
• Good knowledge in mathematics: Signal theory & processing, complex analysis etc.
• Knowledge in Modelling and Data Analysis
• Good English, Spoken and Written
Desirable Qualifications
• Knowledge of Electronics Design and Construction
• Electrochemical Measurement Technology
• Good Swedish
• Other languages, for example European or Asian
Apply today!
If you meet the qualifications please apply.
Ask questions or send applications to:
Maria Murphy, CEO recruitment@batixt.com
Before the 30th of June 2025.
Applications will be reviewed immediately and early submissions are encouraged, as the role may be filled before the deadline.
Women are encouraged to apply.
Batixt is fostering a workplace where diversity is embraced. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-30
E-post: recruitment@batixt.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Batixt AB
(org.nr 559417-2974)
Teknikringen 7 (visa karta
)
583 30 LINKÖPING Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Batixt Jobbnummer
9332002