Developer for MS D365 F&O
2025-02-03
Want continuous development and challenging work tasks?
Want to be part of a company with a warm and friendly environment?
If you have experience developing in Microsoft Dynamics365 Finance & Operations, this is a match made!
As a developer on ExFlow, you will have responsibility for your tasks and the opportunity to continue developing your professional skills in a dynamic environment.
About the job
As an ExFlow Developer, you will create and maintain customer modifications and ExFlow standard features. This generally means being responsible for creating, maintaining, and improving code based on designs or instructions. As a developer at SignUp Software, you're not restricted to just developing in X++, development can happen in the power platform, SQL, .Net Framework, or other languages as well, depending on needs and individual skills.
Responsibilities
Create and maintain technical designs based on functional designs
Give input on functional designs
Develop and maintain solutions and functionality
Participate in the "Architect board" if requested
Perform analyses
Required Skills
Experience in developing in D365 F&O (X++)
Experience in MS Visual Studio
Experience in MS Azure DevOps
Five to seven years of experience in D365 F&O/AX development
Fluent in both Swedish and English, speaking, and writing
Other qualifications that would be nice
Experience in developing within AX 2012
Experience in application MS D365 Finance/Supply Chain Management
Experience in LCS and troubleshooting
Experience in Power Platform
Experience in C# or .Net Framework
Experience in Azure
Experience in SQL
Experience in integrations
Experience in working with Near/Offshore resources
Post-secondary education in IT / Systems Science (Computer Science or equivalent)
To thrive in this role, you have good analytical skills, love problem-solving, be a team player, and structure your tasks and priorities independently. You have an interest in helping others, like to learn new things, and to share your knowledge with others.
What we can offer you
To be part of a successful Swedish company
To be a part of an international and kind team always close to a laugh
Helpful colleagues with great competence and experience
A generous wellness contribution
Health insurance and occupational pension
Flexible working hours and the possibility of remote working
Continuous competence development
Additional information
Full-time, 40 hours per week
Start date upon agreement
The office location is in a new, high-tech office just by Mall of Scandinavia, Solna
Interviews take place on an ongoing basis during the process.
About SignUp
SignUp Software was founded in 1999 and introduced ExFlow in 2003. Over the years, SignUp Software has earned a strong reputation in the Microsoft Dynamics community for its solutions in financial process automation. The solutions in the ExFlow product portfolio are built in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and utilize Azure Services, specifically designed for the "Office of the CFO".
SignUp Software currently operates from Sweden (where it is headquartered), Denmark, Netherlands, Spain, UK, USA, Canada, Singapore, and Australia, and has over 130 employees and partnerships with more than 100 resellers worldwide. Globally, over 1,500 customers rely on ExFlow to enhance their financial processes in more than 60 countries.
