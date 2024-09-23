Developer
2024-09-23
Ericsson AB
Join our Team
About this opportunity:The Developer role at Ericsson is a multifaceted position encompassing a broad range of responsibilities, from requirement analysis and system design, through to product documentation and PLM support. Our developers are instrumental in the creation and maintenance of various components, systems, and solutions within our product portfolio. Collaborating in accordance with the Ericsson Product Development Principles, our developers are champions of innovation, utilizing their unique skill sets across all stages of the development lifecycle. Ericsson presents an exciting platform to showcase your expertise and foster professional growth. This robust role promises diverse tasks and great influence in shaping our technology solutions. To learn more about the specific governance and responsibilities, please follow this read more
What you will do:- Actively participate in all development activities, such as requirement analysis, system, architecture, hardware and software design.
• Collaborate in the integration, verification, and simulation processes for optimal product development.
• Contribute to the designing of tools and support for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM).
• Play a role in creating comprehensive product documentation.
• Adhere to Ericsson's Product Development Principles throughout the development process.
• Take on additional responsibilities and duties as detailed in the position-specific job description.
The skills you bring:- CEE10 Design DGS.
• SDI3 Upgrade.
• SDI3 Solution Design.
• Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration Skills.
• SDI3 Integration.
• GDCE.
• Coaching and Mentoring.
• Innovation and Creativity.
• Google GCP.
• AWS Public Cloud.
• Azure Public Cloud.
