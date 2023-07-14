Developer
About this opportunity
We are now looking for a Developer within the TPG (Technical Product Group) Common Information Layer (CIL) at PDG Platform (in PDU BSS). CIL uses a NoSQL database (Cassandra) and exists both as a virtualized and a containerized version. CIL is a critical component of BSS commercial offerings.
As a Developer you will be part of the CIL team where you play a key role in working together with the test and release team, Cassandra Core team and in same time support the BSS organization with CIL queries.
You need to be able to take lead and drive tasks (technical as well as mentor aspects) both towards the people within the TPG as well as towards the surrounding areas.
As our candidate you should be self-driven, service minded and enjoy working in team and have good social skills to interact and work within a multinational, multi-site cross-functional teams/program set-up. The ability to think outside the box and take responsibility end to end. You strive to meet targets and highest standards of quality and have the ability to analyze and solve complex problems.
You want to be the best in your area of expertise. You are curious to understand the big picture and how people are performing their best. Meeting the company values is a key factor.
What you will do
Be part of a team within CIL and be active all its related activities through the complete life-cycle (develop, CI/CD flow, operation and maintenance)
Lead and participate in software implementations, ensuring code quality
Support all team members to achieve the team goals
Development of new features:
Keep the competence up to date regarding processes and way of working to be on top of the development environment and tools
secure coding
design rules
GPRs
Improve the day-to-day work by automating manual activities to increase efficiency and quality
Participate in and/or drive professional networks (e.g., Knowledge Area, Community of Practice).
You will bring
At least 5 years of experience in software and product development
English proficiency, both written and spoken
High Customer focus with a high accountability for delivering a product that meets customer needs long term
High knowledge and experience within Java and Python
High Knowledge in Software development environment and its tools, e.g.Git, Gerrit, Maven, Jenkins
Solid experience with NoSQL database in cloud native environments
Solid communication and presentation skills
Solid understanding of R&D, Lean and Agile principles
Solid experience in Cloud Native technologies, e.g., Docker, Kubernetes
Good knowledge of and experience in CI/CD and software testing
Furthermore, we believe you are curious, innovative, high own self drive and collaborative.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity! The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Application: The selection and the interview process is ongoing. Therefore, send your application in English as soon as possible.
Primary location for this role: Karlskrona, Sweden
For specific questions please contact:
Recruiter: Monika Nowicka monika.nowicka@ericsson.com
We welcome the opportunity to meet you!
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we nurture it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team.
Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer, learn more.
