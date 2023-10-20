Design system content strategist
Are you a content design expert who wants to build and scale the next generation of the SHAPE design system? We look forward to your application!
Vad erbjuder vi?
• Work for a successful international company
• Opportunities for development
• Become an important part of the organization
• Many new contacts and tasks
• Exciting meetings
Our client is a successful international company, leading in the markets for household appliances and professional white goods. They have a strong understanding of consumer needs and wants, and are committed to creating products and services that help their customers. This is an initial consulting assignment with a start date as soon as possible, with the possibility of converting to a permanent position with our client.
Vem söker vi?
• 4+ years of experience as a content strategist/designer or as a technical writer, UX/copywriter.
• Experience working in complex large organizations or at digital agencies in long client engagements.
• Fluency in English.
• Basic knowledge of Figma.
Additionally, we see that you have leadership skills. You are able to use qualitative and quantitative data to make decisions, and you have some visual design skills to produce communication materials as needed.
Vad innebär rollen?
As a content design expert, you will drive SHAPE's documentation, communication, and storytelling activities that help our client's organization be more efficient and consistent in creating consumer experiences.
In this role, you will:
• Plan and execute content design activities such as: research, mapping, information architecture design, content writing, etc.
• Develop and evolve SHAPE's guidelines writing style to ensure a consistent voice in all communication and documentation efforts.
• Craft public communication such as release notes, newsletters, success stories, etc.
• Plan, manage, and measure content design and communication activities to ensure goals are achieved.
You will be part of the system core team and work with designers, developers, and content creators to improve and expand resources and guidelines for our client's user community.
Are you the one we are looking for? Please submit your application as soon as possible, as the selection process is ongoing. For any questions about the position, please contact the responsible recruiter, Matilda Dahlin, 076-869 30 58 or matilda.dahlin@2complete.se
