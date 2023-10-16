Design Manager for life science and pharmaceutical projects
2023-10-16
Job Description
Do you want to make an impact as you work on projects that closes the gap to a sustainable future? Do you have experience as a Design Manager towards life science and pharmaceutical clients, and do you want to utilise it in a global organisation? Then you might be our new Design Manager!
Your opportunity to work with Life Science and Pharmaceutical clients at the forefront of the green transition
Joining our Life Science and Pharma department, you will become a part of a knowledge intensive organisation, consisting of experts with several years of experience leading and managing life science and pharmaceutical projects. We support our clients as they navigate the green transition, and in doing so, we collaborate closely with our colleagues in other departments in Ramboll Sweden, as well as with our counterparts in the other countries, to ensure we bring the best of Ramboll in all our projects.
As our new Design Manager, you will be responsible for managing the whole design process, including liaising with the different Discipline Leads in terms of deliverables and technical solutions. Through close partnership with the Project Manager, you will ensure that the project is in line the client's requirements, and you will especially be responsible for leading technical discussions with the client.
Your key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Managing the design process from start to finish
Leading the design team, including coordinating with the Discipline Leads in terms of collaboration, scope, and deliverables
Continuously following up on progress
Leading technical discussions with the client
Accountability for end-stage review of team performance and design stage deliverables
Ensuring the highest of standards of health and safety are promoted and maintained in the scope and within the project team.
Your profile
This role calls for someone, who has experience managing and leading multidisciplinary design teams and who understands the key design interfaces in life science and pharmaceutical projects. Furthermore, we expect that the below will resonate with you:
An engineering or architectural background
Extensive experience with design management towards life science and pharmaceutical clients
Understanding of various design disciplines
A proactive approach and enthusiasm for coordinating and motivating people in a highly dynamic environment
Strong communication skills in English and Swedish both verbally and written.
Let's close the gap
At Ramboll, we are committed to creating a sustainable future for generations to come. With our strategy, The Partner for Sustainable Change, we go all in on sustainability, employing the expertise we have built up over decades to drive the change that is needed to realise a future with better living conditions for people and nature. There is a gap in the world between where we are today and a sustainable future. We invite our clients, partners, and future colleagues to work with us to close that gap.
Interested?
We are keen on getting in touch with you if you reckon that the above description matches your experience and interests. Submit you application by clicking the "Apply now" button at the top of the page. If you have any questions about the position, please reach out to the hiring manager, Stefan Sundström, on stefan.sundstrom@ramboll.se
or responsible Talent Acquisition Advisor, Ann-Sofie Pagh on ann-sofie.pagh@ramboll.com
.
Application deadline: 2023-12-01.
