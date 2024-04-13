Infotainment SW Test Engineer
Blue Eye offers creative solutions through engineering expertise. We carry our experience and knowledge with the best professionals in different disciplines to offer optimal solutions to our clients.
As an employee or a sub-contractor, working within the Blue Eye family, we encourage you to share your ideas and experiences. This enables our teams to increase their knowledge and deliver high quality product development as well as strengthen our competitiveness as a company.
Description
At Blue eye Engineering AB, we are more than just an engineering talent supplier; we provide the foundation and stepping stones for your future development in automotive engineering industry.
Established in 2016, our mission has been clear: to support our Global automotive R&D clients by managing highly talented & qualified engineering consultants Internationally & Locally to satisfy the needs. We have open position for "Infotainment SW Test Engineer" to work for a premium electric car brand in Gothenburg-Sweden.
As an Infotainment SW test engineer, you are responsible for the verification of parts of the
Infotainment systems as within Enabling Platform Verification Department, Feature Verification Team. The team consists of three main areas of responsibility; verification in domain and subsystem within Infotainment, Motion and ADAS. The teams focus is on sub-system as well in vehicle and function verification and delivers tested and reported SW into Integration activities.
Tasks
• Be a part of excuting the verification plans within EPV area.
• Execute the verification work in sub areas in the daily test activities in the Infotainment test
team
• Involvement in the execution of testing for E2E
• Reporting test progress to the Test leader onwards to System team validation for the
Infotainment verification area and project team. Also identify and escalate verification risks to
management.
• Contributing to a culture of improvement and encourage colleagues to implement
improvements to increase effectiveness and efficiency.
Qualifications
• Minimum B.Sc. Electrical or Computer Engineering or similar
• Experience of Automotive & Infotainment embedded systems development
• Relevant experience of the infotainment Test & Verification area.
• Technical abilities within measurement and requirement systems
• Deep knowledge in Requirement based testing, System Weaver tool knowledge an advantage
• Deep knowledge in execution of and creation of test cases
• Experience of agile test methods is an advantage
• ASPICE understanding is an advantage
• ISO26262 understanding is an advantage
• Drivers licence B
Terms
As a Blue Eye employee, you are not just one of many, you 'll be part of our family.
We believe that the happier you are at your work, the better performance you 'll have. We achieve this through constantly and carefully listening to the needs of each of our employees.
For Blue Eye the most important thing is our employees, therefore we give constant training in different topics, as well as constantly looking for benefits that actively increase employee satisfaction.
We always have challenging assignments waiting for skilled and dedicated engineers, so we invite you to join the team and be part of our family. Ersättning
