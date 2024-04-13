Supply Chain management and Web Developer
2024-04-13
We are seeking a versatile and innovative professional to take on a hybrid role that combines
Supply Chain Management with Web Development. This unique position is designed for a
dynamic individual capable of managing our supply chain operations while also taking charge of
our website's development and maintenance. The ideal candidate will have a strong background
in logistics and supply chain strategies, as well as proven experience in web development and
digital technologies.
Responsibilities:
Develop and implement supply chain strategies to enhance business operations, reduce
costs, and improve customer satisfaction.
Manage and optimize supply chain logistics, including vendor selection, procurement,
production planning, and inventory control.
Design, develop, and maintain the company's website, ensuring functionality, user-
friendliness, and up-to-date content.
Collaborate with internal teams to integrate supply chain systems with the company
website, facilitating seamless operations and online customer interactions.
Analyze web traffic metrics and supply chain performance, making adjustments as
necessary to improve efficiency and effectiveness.
Stay abreast of the latest trends and technologies in both supply chain management and
web development to drive continuous improvement and innovation.
Ensure that the website is optimized for search engines and complies with web standards
and accessibility guidelines.
Qualifications:
Good oral and written communication skills in mandarin Chinese, English and Swedish
Bachelor's degree in Business, Finance, Supply Chain Management, Computer Science,
or a related field. A combination of education in both areas is highly desirable.
Proven experience in supply chain management, with a strong understanding of logistics,
inventory management, and efficiency optimization.
Solid experience in web development, including proficiency in UX/UI design
Ability to manage projects from conception to execution, demonstrating problem-solving
skills and adaptability.
Excellent analytical, organizational, and multitasking skills.
Strong communication and collaboration abilities, with a knack for negotiating with
suppliers and engaging with team members across departments.
Creative thinking with attention to detail in both supply chain strategies and web design.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-30
E-post: yunsen2017@gmail.com
