Design Engineer within Powertrain and battery installation
2023-09-18
Do you want to work on developing new products for our common platform within Traton? Do you want to be involved in solving field quality issues on our current products?
Team Powertrain and Battery installation consists of 6 design engineers, 2 sub-project leaders, and one group manager. We are responsible for designing the structural hardware for the propulsion batteries installation. We also design the suspension for both ICE and BEV powertrains. Crash protection for batteries and driver safety are also within our responsibility.
We are a team with a mixture of experiences, backgrounds, and ages. We have a great team spirit and an open and inclusive work environment. Now we are looking to expand our team!
Your role
As a design engineer within our team, you will work on developing new products towards our common platform within Traton. You will also be involved in solving field quality issues on our current products. Your main tool will be CAD but your tasks will also be to establish test-/simulation- and time plans to make sure the product reaches the correct maturity in the correct time. An important part of your work is aligning, communicating, and following up your work with our internal customers.
Your profile
We believe you are engaged and committed to your work to succeed in this role. You enjoy working in a big network of cross-functional teams. By others, you are described as a fast learner, thorough, communicative, and flexible. You are humble and execute your work without prestige.
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in mechanical engineering or equivalent.
• You have some experience in design engineering and product development.
• You are capable of expressing yourself fluently in English. Fluent in Swedish is meriting
• You have experience with Catia or similar CAD programs.
We offer
We offer a dynamic workplace with varied and challenging work assignments in a hybrid working setup, which means the possibility to work from home some days/week. Our corporate culture is characterized by openness, diversity, and respect for the individual.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include mutual bonus, company car, occupational pension, flexible working hours, reduced-price lunch, and much more. If you live in Stockholm, we offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express
Please contact Elin Aldén, Head of Powertrain and battery installation +46 8 553 701 97 or through mail elin.alden@scania.com
.
