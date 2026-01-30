Design Engineer, Machine Engineering
Valmet AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Sundsvall Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Sundsvall
2026-01-30
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Valmet AB i Sundsvall
, Borlänge
, Hedemora
, Norrtälje
, Hagfors
eller i hela Sverige
Are you eager to engage in exciting projects that challenge your abilities and foster your development? Join our global team, a leading supplier in the Pulp & Paper and Energy industries.
In this role, you will be part of a dynamic team that values innovation and collaboration. You will have the opportunity to work on global projects that drive the future of the Pulp & Paper industries. Your contributions will directly impact on the efficiency and sustainability of our products, making a tangible difference in our customers' operations as a part of the Project execution unit.
Your responsibilities
You prepare manufacturing documentation based on design specifications and customer requirements, ensuring high-quality engineering outcomes.
You collaborate with cross-functional teams and participate in digital and on-site customer meetings.
You take part in problem-solving, improvement work, and investigations that strengthen project execution.
You gradually assume the role of Lead Engineer within delivery projects, ensuring high-quality conceptual, basic, and detailed engineering.
You coordinate and communicate your work with Project Managers and other engineering disciplines, including occasional business travel.
Expectations for you
You hold a Bachelor's or Master's degree in engineering and bring experience in machine design or equivalent competence.
You have solid skills in SolidWorks and EPDM.
You communicate fluently in Swedish and English; additional languages are a plus.
You work independently, take initiative, and are structured in your problem-solving.
You have a valid driver's license and can travel when required.
To succeed in this role
You need strong engineering competence, hands-on design skills, and the ability to navigate both conceptual and detailed engineering tasks. You work confidently across disciplines and communicate effectively with customers and internal teams. Experience from the pulp and paper industry, machinery delivery, or project environments will support your success in this role.
We offer
You will join a dynamic Machine Engineering team responsible for delivering high-quality engineering throughout the project lifecycle, from concept development to manufacturing documentation and customer delivery. The team collaborates closely with other engineering disciplines and project management, creating a varied and stimulating environment where you can grow into the Lead Engineer role. The position is located in Sundsbruk, between Sundsvall and Timrå.
In addition, you will be part of an international work environment that values innovation, collaboration, and continuous learning. We offer modern work tools, local benefits, and opportunities for both professional and personal development. Flexible ways of working support a healthy and sustainable work-life balance.
Want to know more?
Did we catch your interest? For more information about the position, please contact Mikael Sjöström, Department Manager, Machine Engineering, mikael.sjostrom@valmet.com
.
Please send your application as soon as possible, but no later than February 19, 2026. The selection process is ongoing.
We perform background checks and alcohol/drug testing for all employees in Sweden, in line with our commitment to a safe and secure workplace.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
Join the team! www.valmet.com/careers Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Valmet AB
(org.nr 556017-3386)
Gustaf Gidlöfs Väg 4 (visa karta
)
863 33 SUNDSBRUK Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9715306