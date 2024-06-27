Design Engineer
2024-06-27
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's create the future together
At Volvo Cars, we believe that being curious and truly committed to understanding people is the key to future success. We are people who care about other people, working together to create new technologies and innovations for safe, sustainable, and convenient mobility. Want to join us?
Let's introduce ourselves: Department Deceleration & Steering - a part of Vehicle Platform
Our team focuses on the hardware development of Brake Foundation, Brake and Accelerator Pedals, and Brake Lines. We lead the way in developing shared platforms for Volvo, Polestar, Geely, and Lotus, ensuring the future of automotive excellence. We are now looking for a Design Engineer Analyst.
What you'll do
You will handle project management tasks aswell as supplier and stakeholder management. You will develop short- and long-term strategies for our components. Further you will collaborate with Product Owner and other technical roles regarding concept development, testing and industrialization.
What you'll bring
* Knowledge in development of Brake Hardware
* Structured and target-focused with a holistic/strategic mindset.
* Excellent communication and networking skills.
* Experience from concept development
* MSc Degree in a relevant area (preferably mechanical engineering) or equivalent expertise.
* 3+ years of experience in a relevant technical leadership role, specifically in Brake HW development.
* Fluent in English (written and spoken).
* Proven ability to inspire, challenge, and lead teams.
Let's get to know each other
Welcome to apply by the latest on 2024-07-12 and we will do our best to keep you updated throughout the process. If you have any questions about the role contact Fredrik.Christensen@volvocars.com
. If you have any questions about the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter Jim Svensson at jim.svensson@volvocars.com
. Make sure to submit your application in English and note that applications via email will not be considered due to GDPR.
Welcome with your application!
