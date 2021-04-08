Design Engineer - NKT HV Cables AB - Elkraftsjobb i Alingsås
Design Engineer
NKT HV Cables AB / Elkraftsjobb / Alingsås
2021-04-08
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.3 billion in 2019. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
Self-Driven and Future-Oriented
Are you a self-driven and future-oriented Design Engineer with some years of experience? Do you want to be part of the world's renewable energy transformation? Then we might have the right job for you! NKT is currently expanding our engineering team, and we are offering a unique opportunity.
Design and Develop for the future - you will be our key to success
We are searching for a colleague with some years of experience in design engineering. If you have knowledge in the field of cable accessories HVAC and/or HVDC that will be a big bonus.
Your specific work will be to take the role as a Design Engineer for development of HVAC/DC cable accessories. Your responsibility will be the design of the cable accessories including 3D modelling, 2D drawings, develop and setup of HVAC/DC accessories, mechanical calculations and BOM creation in our PLM system. Practical work in our lab will be needed as well as installation trials etc. Writing reports and do various presentations will also be a part of your daily work.
As a Design Engineer you will be a part of the Product Engineering team located in Alingsås. This team is working with cable accessories for MV (Medium Voltage) and HV (High Voltage), AC (Alternating Current) and DC (Direct Current). You will be joining the Product Engineering group where there the following competences exists; Design Engineers, Material Engineer, Specialist, Test Engineer and Project Managers.
A communicative Team Player
As a person, you are self-driven with a positive and future-oriented attitude. You have excellent collaboration and communication skills. You are also service-minded, with a high sense of responsibility.
Additionally, your CV includes:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree preferably in Mechanical Engineering ore Electrical Engineering.
Experience (+5 years) in the Electrical or Mechanical Engineering field.
great experience and system knowledge in CAD system as - Solid Works or similar CAD system,
PLM system - Windchill or other PLM system and MS Office.
Fluency in spoken and written English and Swedish.
If you speak German, it would be a plus.
You will be located in Alingsås and report to the local manager for Product Engineering. Because of the global set-up you will be travelling to other sites occasionally, estimated 10-20 days per year, domestic and international.
Contact and application
Are you looking for a career in a fast-moving, growing and high-tech environment? Let us know, we are waiting for you!
You are welcome to apply as soon as possible, but latest by 2021, April 30th.
Personality- and Capacity tests may occur in our recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Recruiting Manager Anders Lundblad, Manager Accessories Product Engineering +46 72 501 53 69, anders.lundblad@nkt.com
In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to Recruiter Ellinor Dahlvid, +46 766 44 68 62, ellinor.dahlvid@nkt.com
Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
Union representatives
Sveriges Ingenjörer - Peter Kjellsson, +46 733 64 21 34
Unionen - Mikael Hammarin +46 455 75 972
We are looking forward to receiving your application!
About NKT
NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. Since 1891, NKT has innovated the power cable technology building the infrastructure for the first light bulbs to the megawatts created by renewable energy today. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 3,900 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 1.3 billion in 2019. NKT - We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com.
