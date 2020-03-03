Design engineer - Scania CV AB - Maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje

Scania CV AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje2020-03-03Welcome to Bus world!We at RBRF are working with bus chassis frames. Our responsibility is to create a load carrying structure for the chassis and adapt it to our internal customer needs. That give us great opportunity to have a broad crossfunctional cooperation with most of design groups, production, purchase or after market. We are 9 design engineers supported by consultants and 1 object leader.We put our efforts on the product development, support red arrow organization and working in the concept development phase.We just completed one of the largest bus project at Scania and looking forward into new assignments in order to drive the shift towards sustainable transport solutions. That is the reason why we are looking for new colleagues who want to follow us in this journey.On the position as design engineer at our group you'll be responsible for development of bus chassis with focus on the front frame or rear frame. This task require from you to be open minded, oriented for the crossfunctional work and determined to find the best solution out of Scania perspective. You will work close with calculation engineers in order to get your design solution simulated, with production in order to get agreed how it should be assembled and purchase in order to agree how it can be manufactured. You'll be part of the working group so it is important that you are a team player. Knowledge of design software like Catia, experience with design of the load carrying structure or experience with welds, welded structure and joint technique is advantage but not requirement.You will have opportunity to be part of the improvement group where we work with Team Spirit and Quality & Planning.We like challenges, have a high ambition and looking in the future.Are you interested? Please apply through the link.Any further questions? You are welcome to contact us:RBRF group manger Piotr Bownik 08-553 835 23RBR section manager Jonas Säfström 08-553 898 48Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid/ Ej specificerat2020-03-03Efter överenskommelse.Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-03-18Scania CV AB5130437