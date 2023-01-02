Design Engineer - Plastics
ALTEN IS EXPANDING AND LOOKING FOR DESIGN ENGINEERS!
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Mechanical Design Engineer, you'll work with development of new products and components. Your work will consist of developing parts with high quality for our customers needs and at the same time making sure that product meet the requirements regarding budget and time plan. You will evaluate technical solutions in aspect of manufacturing methods, strength requirements, mechanical joining methods, cost and aesthetics.
You'll work in close collaboration with project managers, conceptual designers, CAE engineers, test engineers and other mechanical design engineers.
To fit the role, you need to be proactive and take initiatives. You should be willing to learn about new technologies and products as well as being responsive and committed.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU
As a consultant at ALTEN, you will get a genuine team feeling at your assignment and also a wonderful sense of togetherness - in other words, expect to get invited to breakfasts, "fika" sessions and after work events together with your colleagues at the Stockholm office!
We have a broad range of assignments at both global market leaders as well as new, upcoming companies within a large range of industries situated in the Stockholm region. In addition to developing assignments we provide ALTEN Academy for you to refine your skills or widen your knowledge within a new area. We offer both national and international opportunities and together with your manager, you build your career path, so you can constantly develop and achieve your goals and dreams!
WHO WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
We are looking for engineers with a passion for solving complex design problems and a willingness to develop in new domains. We need dedicated team players who are sociable and highly motivated, and we need you to possess the ability to multitask, given that you might be working on several projects simultaneously and communicating with various other departments.
REQUIRMENTS:
Bachelor's och master's degree within Mechanical Engineering or similar.
At least 3 years of experience as a Design Engineer/Product Developer
Documented experience of plastic design
Experience in at least one of the following CAD-tools: CREO, Siemens NX or Solidworks
Excellent communication English skills both written and verbal
European citizenship
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 45,000 employees in over 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors, such as Automotive, Telecom, Industry, Energy, Aerospace & Defense and Life Science. In Sweden, we are over 1300 committed employees with 11 offices in 10 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTEN and ALTEN Sports you will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. At ALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
For the third year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen 2022, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Welcome to read more about us at alten.se
