Mid-level Software Engineer
2024-06-16
Join Telavox and the integration team!
At Telavox, our Microsoft and Google Integration team is crucial in the development and modernization of our communication platform. We're expanding and are looking for a full-stack developer to join our team!Here are the top qualities we value in our new colleague:
Technical expertise
Problem-solving mindset
Collaboration & communication
About the job
Our primary focus is on integrating with major platforms like Microsoft and Google, ensuring seamless connectivity for our users. You'll work with Kubernetes (K8s), Java, Microsoft Graph API, OIDC, and MYSQL, leveraging your skills to drive our projects to success. In this role, you'll have significant ownership of your work, making crucial decisions and guiding the technological direction of our services. Collaboration is key, but your expertise will shape our path forward as we modernize our codebase and introduce new technologies.Key responsibilities include:
Solving complex technical challenges and steering the technological integration Writing clean, testable, and efficient code
Conducting code reviews and mentoring junior engineers
About you
Success in this role demands a blend of technical expertise, a collaborative spirit, and a continuous improvement mindset. We're looking for someone with a solid foundation in software engineering principles and a track record in K8s, Java, REST APIs, OIDC, and MySQL. Experience with Teams application development, Microsoft Entra ID, Okta integrations, SCIM, and event-driven architecture is a plus.You should be a problem-solver at heart, able to tackle complex challenges with innovative solutions. Excellent communication skills are essential, as you'll need to articulate technical concepts clearly.We also value eagerness to learn, adaptability, and staying updated on industry trends and best practices.A few words from the Hiring Manager, Markus Agevik:
"We build a team together! Leadership is built on trust and teamwork. Driving team success and creating a positive work experience together with the team"
Why Telavox?
Since Telavox's journey started in 2002, we have strengthened our position as the leading forward-thinking communication platform for businesses. We offer Telephony, PBX, messaging, meetings, and contact centres in one simple platform. Unlike our competitors, we own our platform and develop everything ourselves in-house.Today, we are a fast-growing and profitable company with +1.9b in revenue, +500 Telavoxers in nine countries, and +160 people working in Product and Engineering.We pride ourselves on creating an inclusive, supportive culture where everyone can thrive. By joining us, you will not only contribute to our technology but also be part of a company that values work-life balance, continuous learning, and community. Plus, you will enjoy our legendary company events, personal development opportunities, and much more
Are you interested in becoming part of Telavox? Apply now!At Telavox, we don't focus on fitting in; we focus on making room for everyone.
Join Telavox, where diversity fuels innovation. Apply now to join a team committed to creating a truly inclusive workplace.
Do not miss out on this exciting opportunity to grow your career and make your mark on the future of telecom technology. Send your application our way, and let us explore what we can achieve together!
For any questions, feel free to contact Talent Acquisition Partner Ami Faragunaat ann-marie.faraguna@telavox.com
