Design Director

Arrowhead Game Studios AB / Grafiska jobb / Stockholm
2023-07-13


About the job
Do you have experience achieving results through others and the know-how to execute and build on someone else's design?

As our Design Director you will create and align the vision of Helldivers 2 in close collaboration with Tech Director, Art Director, Production & Game Direction.

We are certain that your knowledge and expertise will level us up, making us even smarter and better!

Helldivers 2 is a AAA, 3rd-person shooter which will be available later this year on PS5 and PC! Check out our trailer here and read our blog for more about our project.

Each team member at Arrowhead has an important influence on the game and is involved in the decision-making process. We offer a driven and creative environment where small groups work independently within cross-disciplinary feature teams. It is crucial that you can plan and manage your own work efficiently, and also have strong collaboration skills.

Your responsibilities
You will manage a team of Managers and Principal Designers

Apart from creating and aligning on the vision, you will also create commitment for the game and the vision within your team

You will create briefs for the design department

You will have regular follow up meetings with all teams and leads

You will be the "Supreme Facilitator" next to the Game Director and accountable for the execution of the design

Proactively ensure the best work setup for your direct reports in order for them to grow and be enabled

More about you
One of the most important aspects is that you are truly passionate about making a great and kickass video game.

To be a great fit at Arrowhead you are the kind of person who values open and honest teamwork. We put a great deal of effort on improving teams and encourage each other to grow as people. This means nurturing your team to be open to feedback on both a personal and professional level in order to become the best version of themselves.

To summarize, we believe you have experience from

Leading through others

Executed on established design

Creating different types of games, not just one specific nisch

Furthermore you have

A curious mindset that allows you to travel roads less traveled within game development

An overall "think outside the box" mentality (not just connected to game development) and are constantly looking for ways to raise the bar

Awesome collaboration and communication skills with a cooperative attitude

Good English communication skills (verbal and written)

Practical information
Scope: Full-time and permanent

Reports to: Game Director

Location: preferably from the Stockholm office but a remote solution can be considered with time zone limitations.

If you think that this position matches your background and skills, we would love to hear from you.

We will start reviewing applications mid August due to summer time but please don't let that stop you from applying as soon as possible.

About Arrowhead Game Studios
Arrowhead Game Studios is a growing team of about 90 people, known for our co-op titles. By challenging the creativity of the players, we create a memorable experience with humor and social interaction that leaves you with a story to tell. Our custom tailored new offices are located in the newly developed Stockholm Seaside area, with a lovely view at the waterfront.

We are now working on our biggest and most ambitious project to date. If you want to be part of a driven and friendly team with a family feeling, then Arrowhead is the place to be!

90 co-workers

Founded 2009

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
